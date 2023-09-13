100 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1923
Relics of a remote period of the city’s history were dug up by workmen engaged in widening North Market street, between Church and Second streets. The relics are small logs, which were once limbs of trees. At one time Frederick, in connection with other towns and cities, had what is known as corduroy streets. Limbs and small tree trunks were laid across the street and dirt piled over them. Every hard rain would wash away the dirt and make travel rough, even for the horse-drawn vehicles. The corduroy streets were later replaced with cobblestones. These, in turn, were succeeded by brick highways, which are now fast becoming antiquated. Macadam and concrete are the materials used in the surface work on modern streets.
The soccer season will soon be in full swing among the Frederick county high schools. Candidates for the various teams have commenced the grind, preparatory for the opening games. It is understood that a game known as field ball will be played by the girls this fall, in place of volley ball. This game is very much like soccer, only the ball is thrown instead of kicking it. The game will be a new sport in the Frederick county high schools.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1973
Maryland State Police reported Wednesday that no new leads have turned up in their search for a tractor-trailer loaded with nearly $50,000 worth of frozen meat, hijacked Tuesday morning at the I-70 Truck City. An entire shipment of 37,000 pounds of frozen beef was stolen as the driver of the truck, Archie Kankakee of Illinois, was resting after a meal at the truck stop.
The Frosty Follies, featuring Paul Leduc and his troupe from Montreal, will perform at the Frederick Towne Mall from Sept. 19-22 to help celebrate the mall’s first anniversary. On a portable surface of plywood, coated with a special one-eighth-inch preparation of silicone and wax, the cast performs practically any feat they could do on ice.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
