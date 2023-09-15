100 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1923
Polo Grounds, New York, Sept. 14 — Jack Dempsey, world heavyweight champion, knocked out Luis Angel Firpo, the Argentine challenger, in the second round of a scheduled 15-round contest tonight. The bout ended 57 seconds after the start of the furious second round. Dempsey floored the challenger with punches to the body and when he struggled to his feet, knocked him out with a left hook and a right to the chin.
Roy Wood, about thirty years old, charged with breaking into the merchandizing store of William Winters, Brunswick, was arrested at his home on the outskirts of town Friday afternoon after an exciting chase by Sheriff James A. Jones and Deputies Charles W. Smith and Joseph Chew. While chasing the prisoner, Sheriff Jones tripped over a low stretch of wire fence, concealed by weeds and fell heavily to the ground. He was bruised considerably about the chest and arms. Wood admitted the robbery. Officers found most of the stolen goods in an upstairs room. Before they left, however, the officers went into the cellar and discovered a still in operation and about four gallon of “moonshine” whisky. The officers took charge of the still and liquor and brought the prisoner to jail.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1973
Miss Vicky Bollinger was crowned FFA Sweetheart for the coming year by Col. T.S. Smith, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, during opening night ceremonies at Thurmont-Emmitsburg Community Show. The show officially opened Friday evening with the judging of the approximately 1,500 entries taking place throughout the day and ending with a dinner at the Cozy Restaurant for the judges and guests.
Almost three inches of rain fell on Frederick County between midnight and 4 p.m. Friday but local police agencies reported few problems associated with the heavy rain other than a few closed roads and in increase in minor auto accidents.
Thursday night’s hearing on a rezoning application for a 730-acre tract of land lying near Sugarloaf Mountain marks probably the first time that the Montgomery and Frederick County (Zoning Commissions) have worked closely together on a zoning case. The Montgomery board strongly urged the Frederick County planning board to deny the rezoning application that would adversely affect traffic conditions as well as destroy scenic areas in Montgomery County. Despite that the Frederick P&Z board recommended approval of the application.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1998
The call came in at 4:01 to the Laurel Rescue Squad. Send an ambulance to the Laurel Shopping Center. It was May 15, 1972, and controversial Alabama Gov. George Wallace had just been shot at a rally for his presidential campaign. Middletown resident James Alexander was chief of the Laurel Rescue Squad at the time. “I remember the (ambulance) crew was amazed by the number of people in the ambulance. The FBI and the Secret Service, they all wanted to be on board,” he said. Mr. Wallace’s death this week of natural causes at age 79 brought back recollections of the panic that day.
A five-alarm fire destroyed a barn and several thousand bales of hay on the Trego Zimmerman farm on Stauffer Road in Walkersville Monday afternoon. John Zimmerman said he was feeding cattle at his family farm when he saw smoke coming from one of the barns. Mr. Zimmerman, who also is fire chief of Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co., said the blaze spread fast.
One of the hottest party spots in the area was shut down Monday night by the County Roads Board. About 12 residents who live along Monocacy Bottom Road and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office convinced the board that partying in the area had become too big a nuisance. A recommendation to close the part gravel road near Bennett’s Creek on both sides will be sent to the County Commissioners.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.