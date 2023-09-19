100 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1923
Chapman, former Mt. St. Mary’s College star who was sold to the Athletics by the Frederick Blue Ridge League Club, the latter part of the summer, made an auspicious start as a big league recently. In an exhibition game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, played at Altoona, Pa., he lined out two doubles out of three times at bat, and handled three chances at short without a slip.
Much interest is being manifested in the outcome of the meeting of the Potomac Bridge Commission, which will be held this morning in the rooms of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to formulate a plan whereby the bridges spanning the Potomac river at Brunswick and Point of Rocks may be taken over by the States of Maryland and Virginia.
Out in Western Maryland, where the blight is threatening destruction to the last stand of Maryland’s chestnut crop, another serious disease is threatening to exterminate the red oak stands. The new tree disease is known as the “shoestring fungus.” it has killed hundreds of red oak trees in Garrett county, including many on the State Reserve at Herrington Manor.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1973
Townhouse and condominium developments are the fastest-selling types of housing in America, and their market is likely to continue expanding, but many of the people who live in them are dissatisfied, Dr. Carl Norcross told the County Planning Commission on Tuesday. Why the dissatisfaction? “People are saying there are just too many people too close together,” he said. “All through the study, the (residents of developments with the) highest densities showed the most dissatisfaction.”
From The Drumming Log, by Jim Gilford — Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day. The date was picked early this spring when Congress passed a Joint House-Senate resolution unanimously proclaiming September 22 as a day to honor the conservation efforts of the nation’s sportsmen. The President made it official on April 20 when he signed the proclamation. The reason for putting the spotlight on the country’s hunters and anglers this way is to give them a chance to build up within their own communities a better understanding of what the various brands of outdoor sports are all about.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1998
Among bright lights and loud applause a new color has been added to the kaleidoscope of life for two Frederick County 4-H’ers. Last night, Jennifer Hobbs and Steven O’Hara were crowned the 1998-99 4-H Queen and King, respectively, at the Great Frederick Fair.
Last year, Steven Sakadales ran out into traffic to rescue a girl from the path of a speeding ambulance during the Mount Airy Fall Festival (now called Festival on the Ridge). Next month, the 15-year-old Damascus resident will receive a medal for his heroic act. Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, R-6th, will present the Civil Air Patrol’s Silver Medal of Valor to the teen in an upcoming ceremony at Mount Airy Middle School.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
