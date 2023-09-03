100 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1923
100 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1923
In two days, a long line of children will again trudge back to their desks and to their lessons in the 180-some school houses of Frederick county. For vacation days end on Wednesday morning. Frederick county's army of school children it is estimated will be considerably over 11,000 this fall, the instruction of which calls for a teaching staff about 300.
The picnic season for the year of 1923 has now become history so far as Frederick county is concerned. The last big one of the year, the Mountaindale picnic, was held in the picnic woods near Mountaindale Saturday. Being the last picnic of the season it drew large crowds, including candidates for office soliciting the support of the voters. The music Saturday afternoon was furnished by the Yellow Springs band.
San Francisco, Sept. 2 — Tokio [cq], Yokohama and neighboring cities tonight were burning ruins while more than 100,000 persons in the vicinity of these cities were reported dead as a result of Saturday's earthquake, according to advices received in San Francisco by the Associated Press from its Shanghai correspondent and by the Radio Corporation from its Tomioko station. The superintendent of the Japanese government wireless station at Tomioko, described Tokio and Yokohama as "like hell."
50 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1973
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1998
If it were up to Jonathan Warner, he would give away land along Frederick's Carroll Creek to spur downtown development. Mr. Warner, a real estate broker, made the statement at a recent Greater Frederick Development Corp. He said the city seems to be afraid to take bold steps.
An extra eye will be watching riders as bus drivers eye the road this year. Video cameras will be installed in some Frederick County school buses in an effort to keep buses from vandalism and violence. Mounted in the front of 45 buses will be black boxes used to hold the cameras. Not every black box will have a camera, though they are designed so students won't know whether they're being watched or not. The buses selected for the pilot cut across all feeder patterns and cameras will be rotated among the buses.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
