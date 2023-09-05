100 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1923
Osoka, Japan, Sept. 4 — So vast an area of Japan was devastated by the greatest earthquake in the history of this country that it will be long before the actual loss of life is known. Some estimates put the loss of life as high as 350,000. Details of geographical changes are lacking but it is reported that new islands have been forced up from the bed of the ocean while whole sections have disappeared. Rivers are said to have change their courses and volcanoes are erupting in various districts.
With an opportunity to purchase standard beef cattle at a much reduced cost, farmers of Frederick county will meet on Thursday in this city and at Emmitsburg to place an order for a consignment of Western cattle to be purchased jointly, County Agent John McGill announced Tuesday evening. It is understood that in all probability about 2,000 of the Western cattle will be brought into Maryland this fall and prepared by farmers of this state for sale on Maryland markets. The drought conditions in Oklahoma and other states is so serious that farmers are rushing cattle to market. Cattle selling at one and one-half to six cents. In Fort Worth, Neb., market receipts for one day were 35,000, which was highest number in history.
The corn canning season is now on in full blast. Factories in the county, so far as can be learned, are working full blast from 7 o’clock in the morning until midnight, and some remain in operation until the “wee small hours.” Farm wagons with the corn piled high pass in long trains along the roads of the county toward the nearest cannery. Some farmers make two or three trips a day.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1973
Thirty of Frederick City’s 11,000 registered voters turned out Tuesday night to hear and see candidates running for city mayor, aldermen and treasurer. Sixteen of the 21 candidates running in the September 11 primary summarize their backgrounds, platforms and ideals for the small crowd. The meeting at North Frederick Elementary School was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. Revitalization of downtown Frederick topped the list of concerns voiced by both Democratic and Republican candidates.
The County Commissioners heard two rezoning cases Tuesday, one to allow an addition to the Peter Pan Inn property outside Urbana, the other to enable Lace, Inc., a development firm, to build a commercial center for its subdivisions around Windsor and Browningsville roads near the Montgomery County Line.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1998
The unexpected swell of students has created some classes with unusually large numbers of students. At Urbana High School, for example, some social studies and English classes have more than 35 students. “It’s not an ideal situation ... We’ll change that, we’re anticipating, on Tuesday,” principal George Seaton II said Friday. Some of the classes exceed 35 students. The school had expected 1,200 students. When school opened on Monday, the student headcount was 1,260. The increase came from parents who moved into the attendance area without informing the school that their children would be enrolled, said Dr. Hank Bohlander, Frederick County’s high school director.
If you love a parade, you’ll want to be in downtown Frederick on Sunday. A grand parade honoring the 250th anniversary of Frederick County will begin at 2 p.m. at West Seventh and North Market streets. It will proceed south on Market Street to the square corner. There it will make a left onto Patrick Street, then a right on North Bentz Street to Carroll Parkway. More than 150 units including marching bands, floats, antique vehicles and majorette groups have registered to participate.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.