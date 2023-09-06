100 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1923
Congressman John Phillip Hill is the first person in Maryland to notify the office of Galen L. Tair, collector of Internal Revenue for this section, of his intension to manufacture fruit juices under the new ruling of the prohibition enforcement department. Employees of Mr. Tair’s office stated they had not yet received the notice. “Of course, it is understood that thousands of people in Maryland are making wine out of fruit juices, but what can we do about it?” another said. “People who are making it know that they are practically safe from the law, even if their fruit juices become intoxicating. They know their houses cannot be searched, while if they filed notices with us, we could at any time test their juices. To escape a visit of this kind they do not give us any notice.”
Washington, Sept. 5 — Fresh calamity has overtaken smitten Tokio and the terror-stricken remnants of its population. Nearly 10,000 people, seeking refuge in the yard of a military clothing factory located in a suburb, were trapped by flames and burned to death. Food and water are scarce in the capital. Thousands of terror-stricken natives drowned in the canals of Yokohama area when seeking safety from the raging inferno, which followed the tremor. Gifts of lumber worth $1,500,000 for the upbuilding of the devastated areas was voted by the price commission by the Douglas Fir Exploitation and Exporting Company
50 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1973
The Ballenger Creek drainage basin, its population, roads, its development by builders and subdivisions and its servicing by utilities guided by the Metropolitan Sanitary Commission, was the major point at issue Tuesday night in Winchester Hall. Three of the seven items on the agenda of the Sanitary Commission at its regular meeting dealt with Ballenger Creek.
Regional Cable Corporation of Silver Spring gave the town commission in Thurmont a proposal for local cable television. The CATV proposal was referred by Mayor James Black to an already established town cable television committee which has for some time been studying the feasibility of the town establishing its own cable television company. The proposed system by Regional Cable would bear a monthly charge to the users of $5.45 and would give free service to public schools and public buildings.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.