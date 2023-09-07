100 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1923
A goat that had strayed from Culler’s livery stables on South Market street caused considerable commotion on East Church street Thursday afternoon. The goat was first discovered in the yard of the Evangelical Lutheran church by LeRoy Crum. The latter attempted to make a prisoner of the goat but it objected. Bruce White and a member of the police force lent a hand and presently the goat concluded that he was outnumbered and fled. The Protestant Episcopal Orphans’ Home attracted his attention and he fled up the front steps into the hall. His pursuers followed him and captured him after a desperate struggle and turned him over to his owners.
The furniture and undertaking establishment of C.E. Cline, South Market street, was entered by robbers Thursday morning, some time between midnight and 7 o’clock, the safe blown open by a charge of nitro-glycerin and about $75 in cash stolen. Entrance was obtained from forcing open a window which faced the yard in the rear of the Mantz millinery store that is located 12 feet from the ground and was nailed shut. A stone wall nearby provided the intruders with the means of reaching the window.
Word of the definite safety of Dr. Charles Reifsnider and John Reifsnider and their families, who have been living in Japan, was received this morning by Mrs. T.B. Hayward, Harmony Grove. Dr. Reifsnider is head of St. Paul’s University, Tokio, and his home was on the campus. John Reifsnider was the Tokio representative of Andrews and George, a commercial firm, and his home was near his brothers. It is understood that both homes were destroyed, but that the entire families escaped injury.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1973
Anticipated final approval of an agreement that would double the capacity of Eastalco Aluminum Company at Buckeystown would spell “good news” many different ways for Frederick County and for Maryland, as well as for Eastalco and its present and future employees.
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen granted their unanimous approval Thursday night to the issuance of $1,350,000 industrial revenue bonds to enable North American Phillips Corporation to construct a 90,000 square foot building on Husky Park.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1998
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
