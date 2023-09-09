100 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1973
25 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1998
St. Louis — With his 62nd home run of 1998, a stinging line drive that broke Roger Maris’ 37-year record (which broke the immortal Babe Ruth’s mark), the 34-year-old Mark David McGwire became the 6-4, 250-pound engine that could. “A shot into the corner! It might make it! There it is — 62 folks!” Mike Shannon, Maris’ friend, said on KMOX-AM. “And we have a new home run champion — a new Sultan of Swat!”
A middle school sized gymnasium will be added to Wolfsville Elementary School after action Tuesday by the Frederick County Commissioners. The school had been in line for a 19,000-square-foot addition to include a new media center, new kindergarten room, new classrooms and new music and art rooms. The school has a 1,900-square-foot “multipurpose”room that served as cafeteria, auditorium and makeshift gymnasium. Residents want a large gym because the multipurpose room can’t handle recreational leagues and Myersville Elementary gym is overbooked.
By the end of 1999, the Farmer’s Co-Operative building at 820 E. South St., Frederick, will be replaced by a $4 million, 41,800-square-foot, mixed-use building. Cannon Hill Development partners John Laughlin and Michael Smariga on Tuesday announced what they called “the first major private real estate project adjacent to Carroll Creek and the planned MARC train station.” The building will include 37,000 square feet of office and retail space, 2,300 square feet of contemporary residential lofts and 2,500 square feet of luxury, bi-level condominiums.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
100 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1923
While Virginia lags behind in connecting with Maryland roads, the states of Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are fast joining their systems with those of Maryland, making a complete four-state web of good roads.
Washington — Secretary Mellon’s approval of the new designs for paper money, under consideration for more than a year, was announced today, Sept. 9, at the Treasury Department and many new bills of distinctive type and marking soon will be in circulation. The new designs at first will affect only U.S. notes, silver certificates, and federal reserve notes in denominations up to $100 with the exception of the “unpopular” two dollar note.
General John J. Pershing, commander-in-chief of the American armies during the World War, was in Frederick for about half an hour Sunday evening. He stopped his machine in front of the Ideal Garage, East Patrick street, to purchase gasoline and oil. Although clad in civilian clothes, he was recognized by former servicemen employed in the garage, and other tourists who stopped their cars at the garage. He walked about in the garage and spent some time shaking hands with former servicemen and others.
An imposing list of grandstand attractions has been booked for the Frederick County Fair of 1923. The list includes The Flying Moores, a company of five aerial gymnasts; The Diving Belles, with Hippo, the diving comedian; The Polly Dassi Circus featuring poodles, dogs and monkeys; “Hip” Raymond and Mildred Matsom, star comedians; The La Noles, wire artists; and Auto Polo and auto races.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1973
Legislation to remove the age-old ban on open taverns and liquor stores which was introduced in the General Assembly early this year did not pass. As a result, no alcoholic beverages may be sold in Frederick City on Tuesday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. when the polls are open.
The Frederick-Washington County area will become the first area in the state to establish the mechanism for providing emergency medical services when Gov. Marvin Mandel will witness the resolution signing by commissioners of the two county area on Sept. 19. The purpose of the EMS structure is to provide coordinated emergency medical service within the two counties.
Bumping along country roads west of Middletown, Frederick County planning commissioners ooh-d and ahh-d Friday at views of green rolling hills and neat farms tucked beneath South Mountain. “It’s a beautiful old valley. No doubt about it. Too bad we’re going to mess it up,” commission member Bryan Moore said. The Commission members will approve, disapprove or postpone applications for more than 1,500 new homes this Tuesday at their monthly public hearing.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1998
Republican House of Delegates candidate Timothy Brooks said critics of his newspaper advertisement in which he is depicted as a rifle-toting cowboy in search of liberals need to “relax.” The ad, which shows Mr. Brooks dressed up in Old Western garb with a rifle and rope under the headline “Seen any liberals lately?” has drawn criticism from at least one of his opponents in the Sept. 15 primary. But Mr. Brooks says it’s no big deal. “It was designed to be controversial and to catch people’s attention, but it’s supposed to be funny,” Mr. Brooks said.
Operation Jamaican Sunset is over. The year-long investigation into high level cocaine dealing in Frederick County resulted in the seizure of 4.2 kilos of the drug with a street value of nearly $1 million, said Frederick County State’s Attorney Scott Rolle. The investigation was conducted by the county narcotics task force.
