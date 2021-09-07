Various organizations and local leaders will host remembrance events to honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the U.S. Here are some of the week’s local events:
- Frederick County government, the city of Frederick and Fort Detrick unite for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Baker Park Bandshell (North Bentz and West Second streets in Frederick). The brief ceremony will include remarks from County Executive Jan Gardner; Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor; Army Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick; Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins; Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe; Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando; and the presentation of a joint proclamation by Frederick County Council Vice President Michael Blue. The event will be streamed live on the Facebook event page and will be broadcast live on FCG TV Channels 19 and 1085. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are optional outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, this event may be canceled. For general info, go to Frederick County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/frederickcountymd.
- At 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, at the suspension bridge over Carroll Creek in Frederick, a remembrance ceremony will take place during the In The Streets festival. Mayor Michael O’Connor will lead a remembrance ceremony. The program will include a presentation of colors, remarks from Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando and a performance of the national anthem by Frederick City Police Officer Robert Quintin. Representatives from the Maryland National Guard will be on site with information and a vehicle display.
- VFW Post 10076, 107 S. Main St., Mount Airy, will hold a remembrance ceremony and renaming of the post on Sept. 11. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Chapel, South Main Street, Mount Airy, and is co-sponsored by the Marine League. The VFW national commander will be the keynote speaker. Following the ceremony, a renaming of VFW Post 10076 will take place at the post, 107 S. Main St., Mount Airy. The new name will be VFW CW4 (Chief Warrant Officer) Bill Ruth Post 10076, in honor of the post commander who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the Pentagon. Ruth lived in Mount Airy. The renaming ceremony will be followed by lunch. The public is invited.
- Harley-Davidson of Frederick hosts Military and First Responder Bike Night from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 11 in a tribute to the men and women everywhere fighting for our country. Donations will be collected in support of the Three Rangers Foundation. Music, veteran resource groups and Whistle Punk Farm food truck on-site.
- The second annual Community Tribute of the 20th recognition of 9/11 will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Thurmont Memorial Park on East Main Street in Thurmont. Hosted by the Thurmont Lions Club, the event will include music by the Gateway Brass Ensemble, Pledge of Allegiance led by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and participation by town of Thurmont representatives, Scout Troop 270 B&G, American Legion Post 168, AMVETS Post 7, Sons of the American Revolution and 40/8. Bring your own seating.
- The First Hose Co. of Boonsboro Inc., Co. 6 and Co. 8, host their annual 9/11 Remembrance Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on Historic Main Street, Boonsboro. The parade is held in memory of the fire, rescue and law enforcement personnel who lost their lives on 9/11 and to honor the men and women in the military who lost their lives and those who serve the country now. The parade will also honor the health workers and first responders for their performance during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.