They are going all out Saturday to help Carl Felton Jr. of New Market celebrate his 95th birthday.
There will be pie, lots of pie — two apple, two lemon meringue and two blueberry — not to mention another personal favorite, strawberry ice cream.
Throw in a couple of his favorite candy bars — Hershey’s Almond and Mounds — and Felton will have most of his favorite things. The only thing missing will be Popeye’s chicken, another weekly staple.
Instead, Felton will have to settle for one of his favorite pasta dishes, a small price to pay.
It’s one of the great ironies of Felton’s long life, one that confounds his loved ones and friends to this day.
How could this World War II veteran, who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, and lifelong physical fitness advocate — a man who scissor-kicked his way to a state high-jumping title in New Hampshire before it was more practical to flop on your back — still love and consume so much food that is, by all accounts, considered unhealthy?
“For the longest time, I would say, ‘Dad, you know, you really shouldn’t be eating all of this,’ or, ‘No, Dad, not tonight,” his son, Jack, said. “But once he hit 90, I let it go. He loves that stuff, and whatever is working for him is working.”
Felton has never had a major medical event like a heart attack or stroke. He is no longer doing 200 push-ups a day or 100 single-legged squats, but he still does daily leg raises and extensions upon waking up and pushes himself off the wall in a standing position rather than the floor.
Jack Felton thought he was pretty fast until he challenged his father to a race one afternoon many years ago at Magruder High School.
“He didn’t stretch. He didn’t touch his toes or do anything,” Jack recalled. “He was wearing slacks and regular shoes, and we crossed the finish line at the same time. I couldn’t beat him.”
Felton’s life has always had this almost-mythical quality to it. Just listen to him tell the story of how he met his wife, Rita.
Felton was on his way to a bowling function in Northwest D.C. in 1954 when he spotted a friend across New York Avenue.
Unable to get his attention, he began to cross the four-lane road, neglecting to look to see if there was oncoming traffic.
Out of the corner of his eye, he said he saw a large truck bearing down on him. He compared it to a UPS truck.
“I never could swim, but I dove for the [median in the middle of the road] just like I was diving into a swimming pool,” Carl Felton recalled.
Felton mostly got out of the way. But a corner of the front bumper on the truck struck his outstretched left leg and spun him around in midair.
He landed with a thud on the median, but, remarkably, walked away from the encounter largely unscathed.
Later that night in the bowling alley, Rita approached him and asked if he was OK. They had never met before. Over the course of their conversation, they realized they both worked for Travelers Insurance and had other things in common. Nine months later, they were married.
Ordinarily, an occasion like Felton’s 95th birthday would be cause for a substantial celebration. But, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will instead be limited to a small number of family members at Jack and Jackie Felton’s New Market home, where Carl Felton has lived for the last three years.
Felton is careful to follow coronavirus protocols. But he doesn’t let them slow him down. He may not hear things quite as well as he used to, but he still runs errands and, in the last year, has driven himself to doctor’s appointments in Rockville and Bethesda.
He could stay home in fear of getting the virus. But what’s the point, really?
Based on the bowl of ice cream he finished prior to jumping on for a phone interview Thursday afternoon, it’s clear that Carl Felton Jr. is still going to live life on his terms.
