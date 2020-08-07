In June, 20 years after Margaret Tran launched an against-all-odds search for her biological father, it still felt just as impossible as when it began, with a cotton swab of her mouth.
She knew nothing about her dad, his name, age, what he looked like or where he lived.
Their lives may have never intersected, not even for one second, as Tran, now a 47-year-old resident and business owner in Frederick, was given away for adoption one day after being born in her native Vietnam.
Her friends told her she was “searching for needles in the [middle of the] ocean.” Even those she knew who had somehow broken through on similar quests often were rejected or shunned by those they had found.
But, burdened by decades of questions and curiosity, Tran never gave up hope that her search would one day bear fruit.
“It was my only option,” she said, sitting in the empty nail salon she is about to reopen later this month on Whittier Drive, CK Nails.
A breakthroughThe email that changed everything arrived on an otherwise ordinary day last month and looked suspiciously like the rest that had failed to deliver much promise.
“You scroll through and see that someone wants to connect with you,” Tran said, referring to the genetic tracing service 23andMe. “You are like, ‘Oh, OK, another one. Another third or fourth cousin. It’s OK. I’ll check back later.’ And you keep scrolling.”
But this particular email grabbed her attention in a way that no previous one had.
The name of the person who wanted to connect with her was Rebecca Franklyn of Maine. More importantly, it said she was a first cousin, which made her, by far, Tran’s closest link to date.
“I thought, ‘All right, Rebecca. Let’s see who she is,’” Tran said.
She turned to Facebook and found Franklyn’s profile by matching it with her 23andMe photo.
Tran noticed that Franklyn’s father had a brother by the same last name. Could this be her father, she wondered. There was a link to his Facebook page.
All of a sudden, there it was. A photograph, a family portrait that didn’t appear to be that old. In it, there was a white man of medium build. He appeared to be American in his 60s. He was bald with a white mustache, and he was posing with four women.
Tran presumed one of them was his wife or girlfriend. Could that be her mother? And the other three were daughters.
The man’s age and mustache made it difficult to discern any resemblance. But Tran noticed that she shared similar features with the daughters. Their eyes and their smiles bore a striking resemblance.
Tran connected with Franklyn and became convinced that she was looking at a picture of her father. There was another photo on his profile of him posing in a military uniform.
“Finally, after 47 years, I knew what he looked like,” Tran said.
But how could she be sure it was her father?
Her adoptive mother and countryOn Dec. 30, 1974, Tran was born in Saigon, Vietnam’s largest city, to a woman she believed was only 16 or 17 at the time.
She was later told her birth mother was half-Vietnamese and half-Cambodian.
The following day, Tran’s birth mother was going door to door, seeking to give her newborn baby up for adoption, even though she was too young to sign legal papers.
Through a friend, she was connected with a 49-year-old woman who still longed to have a child. She had lived a challenging life and previously miscarried.
“All those years, she was searching for a baby,” Tran said. “But every time she held up a baby, most of them cried. She said I am the only one she picked up that smiled at her. She was like, ‘OK. This is my lucky child.’”
The woman, Phuc Tran, handed the birth mother some money. She told her to go home, take care of herself, and never return looking to reclaim her child.
“I guess she listens, right?” Margaret Tran said.
Tran grew up loved and cared for by her adoptive mother.
“We were not rich. But we were not poor. I had good clothes. They weren’t new clothes all of the time. But they were good clothes,” she said.
At 11, Tran first found out she was adopted. Phuc Tran was reluctantly forced to disclose that during the immigration process, as they tried to leave Vietnam for the United States.
“I didn’t really care,” Margaret Tran said. “She loved me. She never mistreated me ... She was like my biological mother, the way that she loved me.”
In 1985, the Trans landed in Brooklyn, New York to begin a new life. Neither one of them spoke any English. Her mother worked as a seamstress, and Margaret struggled through her first year of school as a sixth grader. They shared a fifth-floor, two-bedroom apartment with another family.
The tall buildings and big city were awe-inspiring, but the graffiti and all of the blight made a strong impression as well.
“Coming from Vietnam to Brooklyn, we were like, ‘Oh my God! This is America?’” Margaret Tran said. “We thought America was like heaven. Beautiful. Shiny. Clean. But, when we came to Brooklyn, we did not see that.”
Tran assimilated herself to American culture by watching “Three’s Company” reruns and Tom and Jerry cartoons on television.
Over the next 27 years, they navigated the highs and lows of American life together, their paths frequently diverging only to cross again.
In 2012, Phuc Tran died at the age of 84.
“I was devastated,” Margaret said. “She was my rock, my shoulder to cry on, my everything.”
The following four years were extremely difficult for Tran. She sunk into a depression that required the love and support of her husband and children, as well as a support group, to pull out of it.
With the encouragement of a doctor, she was inspired to write a book titled “The ACTIONS” that was published in 2018 and outlines seven steps for people to steer their lives in a more positive direction. Each of the letter in ACTIONS represents one of the steps.
“I realized there were a lot of people in the same shoes that I was,” she said.
Meeting her new familyIn 2000, Tran had just married her husband, Chris, and was planning to have her first child when digging into her own family roots became a priority.
“I wanted to know who my mom is. I wanted to know who my dad is. Where they come from. [What] they look like. How they got me and why didn’t she keep me,” Tran said.
So, she swabbed the inside of her mouth with a cotton swab, dropped it in a plastic bottle, sealed it tightly and shipped it off in an envelope to the DNA website genebase.com.
Years later, Tran discovered other genetic databases, such as 23andMe, that could assist with her search.
If Rebecca Franklyn wasn’t overcome by similar curiosities about her own family and hadn’t submitted her own sample, Tran’s quest would have been virtually impossible.
Nearly all of the DNA matches she received were of distant relatives, second, third and fourth cousins, that brought her no closer to finding her parents.
“I was discouraged, sad and about to lose hope,” Tran said. “Yet, I still believe in faith and believe that whenever the time comes, it will come.”
Now, after connecting with Franklyn, Tran was back in front of her computer and a nervous wreck. She didn’t know where and how to begin.
Tran found the three women in the family photo she believed were her half-sisters on Facebook and attempted to reach out to them.
“I was afraid of rejection,” she said. “A lot of my friends in similar situations told me, ‘I found my dad, and they didn’t want anything to do with me.’ Or, ‘I found my mom and they didn’t want anything to do with me.’ I was thinking that could be me. I was afraid of that rejection.”
With the help of her husband Chris, Tran composed a message and found the courage to click send.
What if they accept you, Chris would ask her. “You have nothing to lose,” he said.
Unlike Tran, Chris came to the United States from Vietnam without a family support system. He made a life for himself as an auto mechanic, later owned his own shop, and now drives a bus for Frederick County Public Schools.
“I knew how she felt,” he said. “I don’t have a family. My hope was one day she would be able to find hers.”
A day or two passed, and Tran had still not received a response.
“I didn’t expect an answer right away,” she said. “I know it’s hard for them to take in. For me it was. It must be for them, too.”
She presumed the women would need some time to do their own investigating, much like she had done to find them on Facebook.
When the response finally came in, a sense of calm overcame Tran as she prepared to open it.
“I told myself it’s OK,” she said. “I still have a good life. If they accept me, that’s good. If they don’t, that’s OK. Life moves on. So, I opened it.”
The women were Lien, Wanda and Teresa. They were all a little bit older than Tran, and all living in America.
They, too, were struck by their resemblance to Tran in photos, and, most importantly, they were fully accepting of Tran as a half-sister.
Through their communications, Tran learned the older woman in the family portrait was not her mother.
But this was the confirmation and the warm embrace she was seeking. Her one-in-million shot paid off.
Even without 100 percent certainty, Tran had finally found her father.
“I just literally cried in the middle of the night,” she said. “I could not believe it.”
Wayne Franklyn passed away in 2013. So, Tran was never going to be able to speak with him or see him face-to-face.
“I wish he were still alive,” she said. “I imagined in my dream that I was there hugging him.
“But it’s OK. At least I know [what] he looked like, who he is. And now I have three sisters who are a part of my family.”
The reunionOn Labor Day weekend, Tran is scheduled to meet with her half-sisters for the first time face-to-face in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Joining the group will be Mai Franklyn, the older woman in the family portrait who is now Wayne Franklin’s widow.
There was some concern about how Mai would react to Tran and the news that her husband had a child with another woman.
But, as a fellow Vietnamese orphan, Mai empathized with Tran’s story and welcomed her into the family with open arms. Although, the two have never spoken before.
“If I see her, I know I can ask her permission to call her mom,” Tran said.
Meanwhile, the search for Tran’s birth mother continues in DNA databases.
“I want to know who she is. Do I look like her?” Tran said.
Maybe the answer will arrive in the form of an email or a Facebook post. Maybe it will never come at all.
“A lot of people say your mom left you,” Tran said. “I say, well, there must be a reason. It doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad. She is still my mother.”
Maybe Tran’s birth mother is still alive and they can one day meet face-to-face.
“The only thing I was wondering is why, in all of the 11 years I was [living in Vietnam], she didn’t look for me,” Tran said. “Maybe she did. There’s a lot of questions I would like to answer. Again, I would never hate her for it.”
