The sixth annual Arts and Magic Spectacular will be a virtual performance at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
It will be live streamed from the new Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick.
The event will feature a virtual walk-through of the newly renovated center and introduce viewers to the variety of classes offered. Dina Carroll, from the Key 103 Morning Show, is the emcee.
Performers include juggler Mark Lohr, from Theatricks; Eric Rhodes, founder of Clustered Spires High Wheel Race, and cyclists on high wheels; and Captain Pirate Silly. There will also be performances by youth ballet dancers and adult tap dancers.
This event benefits the YMCA of Frederick County. To make a donation, text give2ku to 41444. For more information, visit www.frederickymca.org.
