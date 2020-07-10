The 12th annual Stuff the Bus school supply campaign, a program put on by the United Way of Frederick County and Frederick County Public Schools, is going virtual for 2020.
To meet the growing needs for assistance with school supplies, the campaign will allow donors to enter an online store and order from a FCPS supply list. In addition, businesses, community groups and others can set up teams and host a virtual drive online. Individuals can also shop online or make a monetary donation for supplies.
In 2019, Stuff the Bus provided supplies for more than 4,500 FCPS students. With the economic impacts of COVID-19, even more families will struggle this year to provide the school supplies their children need, according to a release announcing the drive. United Way hopes to collect more than 93,000 supplies for up to 8,000 elementary, middle and high school students, according to the release.
For more information on this year's Stuff the Bus drive, including how to set up a group, order online or make a donation, visit www.unitedwayfrederick.org/stuffthebus.
