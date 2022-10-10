Experience John Brown’s Raid through the stories of U.S. Marines, townspeople, formerly enslaved men and women and John Brown himself on Oct. 15 and 16 at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Join park staff and living-history volunteers of the U.S. Marine Corps Historical Company for “At All Times Ready,” an interpretive presentation of how the raid unfolded and transformed Harpers Ferry into a key site in American civil rights history.
This program will begin in historic Lower Town on The Green and end at the U.S. Armory Fire Engine House (John Brown’s Fort) each day at 1 and 3 p.m.
On Oct. 16, 1859, fiery abolitionist John Brown and 21 fellow raiders attacked the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry in what was at that time Virginia, the largest slave-holding state in the Union. Brown hoped to use armory weapons to equip a liberating army that would spark uprisings against slavery and protect those escaping enslavement. Although the failed raid ended two days later with Brown’s capture by Marines, it electrified the country. John Brown’s Raid polarized the country’s slavery and anti-slavery factions and political parties, even influencing the 1860 presidential election and sparking political violence when Abraham Lincoln was elected president.
John Brown’s Raid stands as one of the flash points that ignited the Civil War. His complex legacy continues to influence American conversations on slavery, race and the role of force in fighting injustice.
John Brown was antislavery and was hung in Charles Town for his attempts to raid the arsenal at Harpers Ferry to arm his group. Bloody Kansas was far worse, which happened before Harpers Ferry. The South refused to compromise and separated from the Union. At the time, Maryland was a slave state, but was held by federal troops. I had a great grandfather that was at Antietam and Fredericksburg, Va. His unit was held back at Antietam by McLellan and Fredericksburg he was in the hospital, when his unit, the 14th New York Volunteers attacked the Stone Wall. A great uncle fighting for the North was wounded during the Penninsula Campaign.
Today, John Brown would be called a "Domestic terrorist," which is exactly what he was.
He was a radical, but he forsee what was going to happen and as far as I am concerned, I think he was great.
Do you think it was "great" the way he butchered five unarmed men, two of whom were the sons of one of those men, in front of their families? Slaughtering them with swords?
