The 198th Army Band will perform a concert for the Music, Gettysburg! SummerFest at 6 p.m. July 16 at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner to enjoy during the concert, which is free and open to the public.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move next door to the ULS chapel. Check musicgettysburg.org for last-minute updates.

