The 198th Army Band will perform a concert for the Music, Gettysburg! SummerFest at 6 p.m. July 16 at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner to enjoy during the concert, which is free and open to the public.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move next door to the ULS chapel. Check musicgettysburg.org for last-minute updates.
Based in Rochester, New York, the 198th Army Band provides music for a large variety of public and military events in Upstate New York and throughout the country. Army music has taken the 198th to locations all over the country and internationally.
The 198th Army Band is under the command of, and conducted by, CW2 Patrick M. Dunham, and is composed of musicians from the Rochester and Buffalo areas, Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Texas and Canada. While serving their country through music, on the civilian side, they are college students, real estate agents, music teachers, accountants, and more. If you are interested in learning more about Army music, you can find the band on Facebook, 198th Army Band, or attend the concert and speak afterwards with any member of the band.
Music, Gettysburg! is a concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. Concerts take place in the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the series, call 717-339-1334, visit musicgettysburg.org, or email info@musicgettysburg.org.
