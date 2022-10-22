books-wulf

Magnificent Rebels

Standing at the front of an overcrowded auditorium in the late 18th century, the Romantic philosopher Johann Gottlieb Fichte would tell his students to look within. Attend to yourself, he would say, turn your eyes away from all that surrounds you: the walls of the classroom, the other students just inches away, the world itself. So began Fichte’s celebrated lectures on the meaning of freedom, drawing fascinated audiences that numbered in the hundreds. A few years later, another great Romantic, Friedrich Schelling, would take the lectern at the same university. Fichte’s onetime disciple and soon-to-be bitter rival, Schelling taught by the light of two candles. In his courses on nature and art, the darkened auditorium again became a place of enchantment. “I was in a state of rapture,” one listener recalled. Others simply broke down in tears.

Andrea Wulf’s engaging and often profound new group biography, “Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self,” returns repeatedly to such scenes of instruction. Set in Jena, a German university town that was for a few brief years at the turn of the 19th century the intellectual capital of Europe, the book shows how “the First Romantics” or “the Jena Set,” as Wulf calls them, came together — to write, argue, love and study. It presents a thrilling picture of university life, one less and less familiar in our own moment of hypermediated education and continuing devaluation of the humanities.

