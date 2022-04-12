The Frederick Keys announce the 2022 promotional schedule for its upcoming Major League Baseball Draft League season, including appearances by the stars of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Sandlot,” as well as WWE Hall-of-Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Bobblehead fanatics can also get excited for a special bobblehead featuring former Keys star and second-rated pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system, D.L. Hall.
On July 23, the Keys will celebrate one of the most popular baseball movies of all time, “The Sandlot,” screened on the video board. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Fans can meet and get autographs from Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in the movie. July 23 is also Scout Night, where members of the local boys and girls scout troops can watch the Keys game and camp out on the field overnight.
Bark in the Park returns June 15, when dogs can catch a game with their owners and run around the bases after the game. June 15 will also be Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night, presented by Maryland School for the Deaf, with an in-game experience tailored to the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Youngsters can get excited for the return of the Candy Drop on July 10. Following the Keys 1 p.m. game, a “candycopter” will drop candy onto the outfield.
Fireworks follow Friday and Saturday evening contests, as well as two special Sunday Firework Nights (July 3, as part of an Independence Day Celebration, and Sept. 4, to celebrate Fan Appreciation Day and the season finale).
Meet the Teams, on June 5 and Aug. 14, offer autograph sessions with Keys players and coaches from 12 to 12:30 p.m. on the field.
During Sunday Fundays, fans can play catch on the field during the first 30 minutes after gates open during every Sunday home game.
Fans can buy or renew ticket plans by calling 301-815-9900. To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information, visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @frederickkeys.
SCHEDULE
June 2: Opening Night and Magnet Schedule Giveaway
June 3: Fireworks Night, Family Fitness Weekend and Magnet Schedule Giveaway
June 4: Fireworks Night, Family Fitness Weekend
June 4: Appearances by former Washington Commanders legends Gary Clark and more
June 5: Family Fitness Weekend
June 5: Meet The Team
June 5: Knock Tobacco Out of The Park
June 5: Sunday Funday
June 15: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night
June 15: Bark in The Park
June 16: Senior Day Presented
June 17: Fireworks Night
June 18: Fireworks Night
June 19: Sunday Funday
June 19: Father’s Day — play catch in the outfield
June 28: Baseball Camp
June 29: Pride Night
June 29: Baseball Camp
June 30: Baseball Camp
July 1: Fireworks Night
July 1: Keyote’s “Minions”-Themed Birthday
July 2: Fireworks Night
July 3: Fireworks Night
July 3: Patriotic Hat Night
July 3: Sunday Funday
July 8: Fireworks Night
July 8: National Video Game Day
July 9: Christmas in July
July 9: Fireworks Night
July 10: Sunday Funday
July 10: Helicopter Candy Drop
July 22: Fireworks Night
July 23: Fireworks Night
July 23: Scout Night
July 23: Sandlot Night with an appearance by Chauncey Leopardi (“Squints”)
July 24: Summer Reading Day
July 24: Sunday Funday
Aug. 3: Intern Takeover Day
Aug. 4: Super Splash Day
Aug. 9: Intern Takeover Day
Aug. 12: Fireworks Night
Aug. 12: Wrestling Night with appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Aug. 13: Fireworks Night
Aug. 13: Parks and Recreation Night with an appearance by Jim O’Heir (“Jerry Gergich”)
Aug. 14: Sunday Funday
Aug. 14: Summer Reading Day
Aug. 14: Meet the Team
Aug. 19: Cancer Awareness Night
Aug. 19: American Cancer Society — Pack the Park
Aug. 19: Fireworks Night
Aug. 20: Frederick County Fire Department versus Montgomery County Fire Softball Game
Aug. 20: Fireworks Night
Aug. 21: Sunday Funday
Aug. 21: Royal Tea Party
Aug. 24: Emergency Preparedness Night
Aug. 25: Fort Detrick Night
Sept. 2: Fireworks Night
Sept. 2: Art in The Park and Jersey Auction
Sept. 3: D.L. Hall Bobblehead Night
Sept. 3: Fireworks Night
Sept. 4: Fireworks
Sept. 4: Fan Appreciation Night
Sept. 4: Sunday Funday
Sept. 4: Guns and Hoses Softball Game
