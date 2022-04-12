040716 A1 Skybox 2 (copy)
The Frederick Keys announce the 2022 promotional schedule for its upcoming Major League Baseball Draft League season, including appearances by the stars of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Sandlot,” as well as WWE Hall-of-Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Bobblehead fanatics can also get excited for a special bobblehead featuring former Keys star and second-rated pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system, D.L. Hall.

On July 23, the Keys will celebrate one of the most popular baseball movies of all time, “The Sandlot,” screened on the video board. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Fans can meet and get autographs from Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in the movie. July 23 is also Scout Night, where members of the local boys and girls scout troops can watch the Keys game and camp out on the field overnight.

Bark in the Park returns June 15, when dogs can catch a game with their owners and run around the bases after the game. June 15 will also be Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night, presented by Maryland School for the Deaf, with an in-game experience tailored to the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Youngsters can get excited for the return of the Candy Drop on July 10. Following the Keys 1 p.m. game, a “candycopter” will drop candy onto the outfield.

Fireworks follow Friday and Saturday evening contests, as well as two special Sunday Firework Nights (July 3, as part of an Independence Day Celebration, and Sept. 4, to celebrate Fan Appreciation Day and the season finale).

Meet the Teams, on June 5 and Aug. 14, offer autograph sessions with Keys players and coaches from 12 to 12:30 p.m. on the field.

During Sunday Fundays, fans can play catch on the field during the first 30 minutes after gates open during every Sunday home game.

Fans can buy or renew ticket plans by calling 301-815-9900. To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information, visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @frederickkeys.

SCHEDULE

June 2: Opening Night and Magnet Schedule Giveaway

June 3: Fireworks Night, Family Fitness Weekend and Magnet Schedule Giveaway

June 4: Fireworks Night, Family Fitness Weekend

June 4: Appearances by former Washington Commanders legends Gary Clark and more

June 5: Family Fitness Weekend

June 5: Meet The Team

June 5: Knock Tobacco Out of The Park

June 5: Sunday Funday

June 15: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night

June 15: Bark in The Park

June 16: Senior Day Presented

June 17: Fireworks Night

June 18: Fireworks Night

June 19: Sunday Funday

June 19: Father’s Day — play catch in the outfield

June 28: Baseball Camp

June 29: Pride Night

June 29: Baseball Camp

June 30: Baseball Camp

July 1: Fireworks Night

July 1: Keyote’s “Minions”-Themed Birthday

July 2: Fireworks Night

July 3: Fireworks Night

July 3: Patriotic Hat Night

July 3: Sunday Funday

July 8: Fireworks Night

July 8: National Video Game Day

July 9: Christmas in July

July 9: Fireworks Night

July 10: Sunday Funday

July 10: Helicopter Candy Drop

July 22: Fireworks Night

July 23: Fireworks Night

July 23: Scout Night

July 23: Sandlot Night with an appearance by Chauncey Leopardi (“Squints”)

July 24: Summer Reading Day

July 24: Sunday Funday

Aug. 3: Intern Takeover Day

Aug. 4: Super Splash Day

Aug. 9: Intern Takeover Day

Aug. 12: Fireworks Night

Aug. 12: Wrestling Night with appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Aug. 13: Fireworks Night

Aug. 13: Parks and Recreation Night with an appearance by Jim O’Heir (“Jerry Gergich”)

Aug. 14: Sunday Funday

Aug. 14: Summer Reading Day

Aug. 14: Meet the Team

Aug. 19: Cancer Awareness Night

Aug. 19: American Cancer Society — Pack the Park

Aug. 19: Fireworks Night

Aug. 20: Frederick County Fire Department versus Montgomery County Fire Softball Game

Aug. 20: Fireworks Night

Aug. 21: Sunday Funday

Aug. 21: Royal Tea Party

Aug. 24: Emergency Preparedness Night

Aug. 25: Fort Detrick Night

Sept. 2: Fireworks Night

Sept. 2: Art in The Park and Jersey Auction

Sept. 3: D.L. Hall Bobblehead Night

Sept. 3: Fireworks Night

Sept. 4: Fireworks

Sept. 4: Fan Appreciation Night

Sept. 4: Sunday Funday

Sept. 4: Guns and Hoses Softball Game

