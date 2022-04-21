Sewing is not simply a wonderful skill that Hillary Davis is committed to preserving and passing down to future generations.
She also sees the craft as a means for helping people to appreciate and understand the garments they buy and often toss aside — and the environmental cost of that consumption, as well as the unjust working conditions in the fashion industry.
Davis opened her sewing studio and business, That’s Sew Hillary, inside Frederick MADE in January to share her passion and knowledge by teaching sewing lessons and workshops there each month.
As she puts it: “My goal is to show people that sewing isn’t that scary and is way cooler than the dress your mom made you wear in the ’90s.”
Because sustainable fashion has long been an issue near and dear to her, she tailored all of her April workshops around upcycling and reuse in honor of Earth Day, teaching upcycling techniques, basic alternations and how to make a summer robe from vintage bedsheets. She also teaches workshops once a month on how to make period underwear with an old T-shirt.
On Earth Day, she’ll host an event at her studio where visitors can come by and swap out their old craft supplies for someone else’s and try out a few craft stations.
Here is our quick chat with the creative, the innovative, the earth-conscious seamstress Hillary Davis.
What’s your sewing backstory? Who taught you?
I sewed some when I was a kid. My mom mostly taught me. I lost interest as a teenager but then picked it back up again after college when I inherited my grandmother’s sewing machine. After college I was broke, so I was doing a lot of thrift store shopping and teaching myself basic alterations to the pieces I would find.
Pretty soon after that, I started reading about the toxicity of fast fashion, how it was bad for the environment as well as the workers at just about every step of the supply chain. From there, I decided to go as long as I could without buying new clothes. This forced me to learn to sew my own clothes if I wanted to keep up with trends. I made it about four or five years without buying anything new. I even made my wedding dress! To this day, I still rarely buy new clothes. I’m not perfect, but I try to be conscious of my decisions.
What do you enjoy about the art and process of sewing?
Sewing is a creative hobby that lets you scratch the practical itch. It also forces you to slow down.
One of my students actually made a really great analogy in one of my classes recently. When I was trying to explain the importance of appreciating the journey as much as the end results, she said that it was a lot like hiking — it’s really cool to get to the overlook at the end, but the point is to appreciate the hike along the way.
Sewing is the same way, and it’s something I still try to remind myself every time I do it. Every time I get ahead of myself and rush, rush, rush through a project, I’m never happy with the end result. When I make myself slow down and appreciate the process, I come out the other end with something that I’m incredibly proud of.
There is no better feeling than wearing a garment that you made yourself, and because of that, we tend to hold on to them longer and feel deeper towards our handmade clothes than our ready-made clothes … thus reducing our footprint and all that good stuff.
Can you give some examples of your favorite creations?
My mom and I made my wedding dress together, so that’s obviously my favorite creation.
After that, everything I’ve made for my daughter is pretty special.
After I had my daughter in 2020, I battled a pretty tough postpartum — on top of the fact that we were in a pandemic — so to keep my sanity and ground myself back to, well, myself, I designed a line of cut and sew dolls. For some background, I was a graphic designer for a decade, then spent some time as a creative director at a university. So I designed these dolls in an array of skin and hair colors for a way to help my sanity and to productively create something really special for my daughter.
Now I’m turning them into a business. I sell them wholesale and retail and will be at the Frederick Farmers Market this summer. Pretty soon I’m coming out with a short-haired version and a few different accessory packs.
Interested in a workshop or private lesson? Find That’s Sew Hillary at sewhillary.com.
