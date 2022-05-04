Linganore High School’s 30th annual Art Show will be held on May 11. The exhibition will be displayed along Main Street at the school, at 12013 Old Annapolis Road, and will feature hundreds of student artworks from all art classes. It will be open to the public on Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The program, which begins at 6 p.m., will include the induction of the new members of the LHS chapter of the National Art Honor Society and honor the achievements of their students. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Christian Madenspacher at christian.madenspach@fcps.org.
30th annual Art Show at Linganore High School
Lauren LaRocca
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
