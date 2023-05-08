Margaret Tran, an author and salon owner of CK Nails in Whittier, said after talking to her clients, she realized many of them are having difficulty with the celebration of Mother’s Day after losing their mothers.
In Tran’s book “The ACTIONS,” she takes readers through a journey to embrace change by breaking bad habits and formulating positive thoughts and behaviors in a seven-step process that formed the acronym “ACTIONS.” These are meant to help those coping with the loss of someone they love.
Tran shares here her five tips on how to honor deceased mothers on Mother’s Day.
RETELL THEIR STORIES
I’ve made a habit of writing down my own stories in a notebook on anniversaries and birthdays as a way of sharing my life with my mother. Recalling their favorite stories — the ones that really showcase who they were — and sharing them out loud can be a great way to honor someone.
CARRY OUT THEIR TRADITIONS
My mom and I maintain certain traditions that my kids and I loved. Every Christmas, we made egg rolls and gave them to our neighbors as Christmas presents. Do you have a special dish or soul food that you two made together?
KEEP THEIR LEGACY ALIVE
The most important thing in honoring your loved one’s memory is to keep that memory from fading through generations. If you have children, grandchildren or young nieces and nephews, make sure they hear stories and memories from your loved one’s life.
TURN YOUR GRIEF INTO LEGACY
Use your grief as a stepping stone to build a legacy. You can either join or start a campaign to raise awareness of whatever it is that caused your loved one’s death, and create a legacy.
These tips will help you honor your loved ones' memories by keeping their Legacy alive and creating your own legacy.
“The ACTIONS” and “The ACTIONS Workbook” are available at margarettran.com. Tran is also working on a book of poems titled “Faith and Identity” and will publish in the near future.
