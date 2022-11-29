Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
Dec. 1
Fresh Conversations: What’s Trending in the Nutrition World
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Caregiving Through the Holidays
Discover new ways to cope with holiday overload so that you can leave room for what really matters to you and your loved ones during the season. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Bingo
Open to the public, every Thursday night. Cash only and players must be 21 or older. Doors open at 5 p.m.; early birds begin at 6:45 p.m.; and regular games start at 7 p.m.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-9161, goldstarpost191@gmail.com or post191.com
Dec. 3
Holiday Bazaar
Crafters, vendors, pictures with Santa (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Breakfast, lunch and baked goods available for purchase. Advance orders for chicken corn soup, chicken salad, ham sandwiches, text 301-606-5046.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro
Contact: 301-606-5046
Walkersville Festive Christkindlmarket
Artisans, vendors, music, food, parade (10 a.m.) and market. Sponsored by the Walkersville Historical Society, hosted by Glade UCC, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Walkersville Library and Walkersville Feed Co.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: South Glade Road — Fulton Avenue, West Pennsylvania Avenue, at the above locations in Walkersville
Contact: walkersvillechristkindlmarket.com
Traditional Village Christmas
Outdoor, European-style holiday market. Decorate a fresh wreath with bows, balls, bells, pinecones, holly, icicles and ornaments or let our volunteers do it for you! Select unique handmade gifts for the holidays. Watch a blacksmith at work! Enjoy hot apple cider and heirloom-recipe baked goods. Children can make a craft and enjoy a visit with Belsnickel. Lunch available from Sauced Savage Food Truck. Admission is free.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Catoctin Furnace, 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont
Contact: 443-629-8661
Christmas in New Market
Hometown parade, outdoor market with local vendors, Santa Claus, food trucks with hot chocolate, beer and wine available; Christmas tree auction with artistic designer trees; 7 p.m. tree lighting ceremony. Family friendly event. Admission is free.
Time: 3 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Town of New Market
Contact: 301-865-6500 or facebook.com/newmarketevents
Dec. 6
Untangled: A Yarn Arts Group
Are you a knitter? Love to crochet? Cross-stitch or embroidery your thing? All fiber/yarn arts welcome. Bring you project or use our supplies. Free, pre-register. On Tuesdays.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick, or virtual
Contact: 301-600-3525 or VirtualSeniorCenter@frederickcountymd.gov
A Day of Infamy: The Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor
A “Day of Infamy” brought the United States into WWII, adding the strength and determination of the American people to the Allied arsenal as it struggled to defeat the Axis. Explore Japanese and American motivations and actions through animated maps and both Japanese and American primary sources. This is a virtual program. Presenter: National WWII Museum Staff. $5, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Historical Society of Mount Airy Meeting
Topic is the history of baseball in Mount Airy, with presenters Billy Wagner, Ted Watkins and Sam Beck. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., lower level meeting room, 702 N. Main St. Mount Airy
Contact: historicalsocietyofmountairymd.org
Dec. 7
Aging with Pride
Join other retired friends in the community. Meets on Wednesdays.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: The Frederick Center, 322 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: gcassutto@thefrederickcenter.org
The Ancestral Sonoran Desert People: Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
For over a thousand years, the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People called the desert their home. During this program, be introduced to the culture, daily life and survival of the ancestral people. Learn how the National Park Service helps protect Casa Grande Ruins for future generations. This is a virtual program. Presenter: National Park Service Ranger. Free, pre-register.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Dec. 8
Craft & Conversation
Make a craft while socializing. All supplies provided. December’s craft is cork ornaments. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-600-6350
Holiday Cookie Decorating
Learn beginner cookie decorating techniques and then add your decorating flair to your own cookies. Everyone will be given five holiday themed sugar cookies, colored icings and festive sprinkles. Take home your decorated cookies to share (or not)! Everything you need for the class will be provided. Class taught by Shenan from Sweet Shenanigans. $15, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Dec. 9
Kris Kringle Procession
Celebrates Frederick’s small town charm. Ends with tree lighting in Baker Park. Free.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Begins at South Carroll and East Patrick streets and ends in Baker Park.
Contact: 301-600-2481 or celebratefrederick.com
Dec. 10
Frederick County Pomona Grange Cookie Walk
The Frederick County Pomona Grange Cookie Walk is back serving holiday cookies. Come early for the best selection of cookies available.
Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
Location: Linganore Grange Hall, 13629 Unionville Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 240-674-6450
Holiday Caroling and Crafts
Gather together as a community to sing holiday carols, make crafts and enjoy some hot chocolate. Featuring the music of Carolen, an accordion and banjo duo.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-7560
Dec. 11
Breakfast Fundraiser
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage biscuits, sausage gravy, puddin’, hominy, muffins and more. Benefits the fire company; cancelled if snow emergency plan is in effect. Prices subject to change as market prices dictate. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, under age 6 free, $12 for carry out.
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge
Contact: 410-775-7422
Dec. 13
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. This is a virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
A Crafty Afternoon
A fun crafting session — variety of activities. All materials will be provided. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Dec. 14
MAP 101
Maryland Access Point of Frederick County (MAP) is a trusted source of information and assistance for Frederick County residents who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs. MAP serves adults 50 years and older, adults 18 years and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. This is a virtual program. Free, Pre-register
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Dec. 16
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo id to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1234
Dec. 17
Live Nativity
An interactive journey through the Christmas story including scenes from the visitation, the shepherds, the wise men and the Nativity. Produced by the HFCC young disciples. Refreshments, Christmas carols and community fellowship.
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Location: Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown
Contact: 301-473-4800
Dec. 19
SRC Talley Book Group
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Talley Rec Center, 121 S. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: Jane, 301-658-8680
Holiday Performance by the Golden Tones
Join us for holiday music and refreshments. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Dec. 20
Fresh Conversations: Diet, Exercise and Sleep
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Dec. 22
Fresh Conversations: Diet, Exercise and Sleep
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Dec. 23
SRC Taney Book Group
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: Mary Ann at 301-508-0283
Dec. 27
Crafts & Conversation
Make a craft while socializing. All supplies provided. Free, pre-register. Craft is paper mosaics.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7020 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Dec. 28
Crafts & Conversation
Make a craft while socializing. All supplies provided. Free, pre-register. Craft is salt painting.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7020 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.