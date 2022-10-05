After competing in the 72 Film Fest so often over the past several years, Aura Manjarrez will now step into the co-host role as the screening portion of the festival kicks off at the Weinberg Center for the Arts this weekend.

In this interview, she talks about what it’s been like to make that transition, what she’s looking forward to most this year, why astrology was at the center of her favorite installment of the event and why she believes this year’s theme gives participants more freedom than they’ve ever received.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription