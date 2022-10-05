After competing in the 72 Film Fest so often over the past several years, Aura Manjarrez will now step into the co-host role as the screening portion of the festival kicks off at the Weinberg Center for the Arts this weekend.
In this interview, she talks about what it’s been like to make that transition, what she’s looking forward to most this year, why astrology was at the center of her favorite installment of the event and why she believes this year’s theme gives participants more freedom than they’ve ever received.
So, when did you come on to the 72 Film Fest, and how did you get involved?
I started doing the fest in 2016 and I started doing it because I saw this posting on those boards that universities have in their hallways. I saw one of those at FCC, which is where I started taking classes once I graduated high school. It was a casting notice for actors and actresses and the actress they needed matched my description. I had been acting since I was very young, so I saw that and I was like, “OK, this is something I can do because they’re asking for someone who matches my description.”
So, I texted the number and got in contact with this girl named Courtney. We became really good friends. She started out her university life in the film department, and she’s very talented in all of those aspects. After the project she casted me for, she wanted to move on and do other things, so 2016 was the first year she had enough people to do the fest. She was like, “Hey, would you be interested in helping us out? It is very laborious and it’s an entire weekend.” She explained the mechanics of it to me. I said, “Yeah, for sure,” and I instantly fell in love with the concept of the whole thing. Not really knowing what you’re doing until the night of, that was always very exciting to me. That’s how I got involved with it for the first time, and after that, I kept doing it because I liked it so much.
How did you finish that first year you competed? Did you win anything?
Every single year that I’ve participated, either my team got many nominations or we got one. So, from the instances in which we got many nominations, sometimes we would win and sometimes we wouldn’t. Getting nominated and winning are two very different things. The team mentality is that we would want to be nominated for many different categories and win none, then to get nominated for one and win that one because that means you get to shine in several different areas. For me, personally, I was lucky enough to be nominated for best actor in several years. I never won, but that’s OK because even though I didn’t win, I’m helping the fest work and be a thing, so it worked out for me.
That brings me to my next question — you are the co-host this year, as well as an assistant producer. What does that entail? Are you in a busy season right now?
Yeah, basically. Even before, we kind of started to do preparations toward the end of July, the start of August. Whether you are participating or you help to make it happen, it is a very laborious process, it is very busy. What it entails is we come up with the theme, the criteria, the posters, the artwork of the trophies, the sticker designs. All of that, we put our brains together and come up with that. This is the thing with film and filmmaking — regardless of what it says on the credits, we multitask. That’s just film. Even if it says that you were the writer, you still did a little bit of character, you did a little bit of editing, a little bit of sound, because you never know when someone’s going to be missing and you have to be ready for everything at every moment. That’s the most exciting aspect of it all — it carried on from me being a participant to me being a staff member. It’s not a demand, but it’s a requirement that if I want to do right by all of the teams, I should know and I should be ready to get all these things done in a timely manner in a good way.
Do you have a favorite theme from years past when you competed?
Constellations was by far my favorite — not just because it was a very enjoyable script to put on the screen but because of all the teams, and what they all did, every category, it just blew me away. They were so emotional, so deep. Astrology started to become a big thing back in 2017 for people my age, and I think everyone took inspiration from Pinterest boards and things like that. There were all these bohemian-looking clothes, really bright, glittery makeup and this feeling of mystery and tragedy and sorrow and love at the same time. For me, astrology was probably my favorite thing.
What was the hardest?
We had to do professions. It was so hard because you do have people who are accountants and plumbers and teachers and a lot of these people will be part of your teams. Imagine you get an electrician and an electrician is on your team and he’s so fed up with his work, he’s like, “I don’t want to think about it; this is my zen moment and I don’t want to bring it into my art.” But you have to. So, to try and mix labor and work and office and all these things that you’re looking to escape by doing something like this, you have to bring it in. That’s part of art — it’s all about being uncomfortable.
What can you tell me about this year so far?
The theme this year was Clean Slate and Classroom, and the criteria was basically Lab Partner, which meant the teams could do whatever they wanted artistically and creatively, but they had to collaborate with another team. It’s really cool, and it gives them a lot of room to do whatever they want with their art. If you have a script that you really wanted to get on screen, you can offer that to the other team and say, “Hey, man. I’ve been looking at this script for a while; what do you think of it? Would you like to try it out?” It gives them a lot of options, unlike the other years, where they had a specific set of things they could and could not do. They were very limited and you had a lot of people that would ... let’s say the theme for one year was a theme park, but you have a lot of people whose thing is abstract art or horror, and it’s going to be difficult to navigate around that without using cliches like a ride falling apart with people on it. It’s like, do they really want to do that? No. And here, they can do what they want, which I think is really exciting.
What’s your role at the Weinberg screening? Will you be an emcee?
Yes. People are welcome to come see the films. I and my co-host, Mikael Johnson, will be emceeing the event on both days.
Being the host, I’m assuming that means you can’t compete. Is that correct?
Yeah, I can’t compete this year, and when I was given this opportunity, I did ask about that. Clark Kline [festival cofounder] was like, “Yeah, yeah, you [can’t]. Pretty much forever or until you decide to stop doing this.” But before I auditioned for the co-host position, I did ask my team, “Do you mind?” And they were like, “No, go for it. If this is what you want to do, we will still love you.” Once I let them know I got it, it took us a little bit, on both sides, to get used to the idea of me not being on the team — so much so that until a few weeks ago, we were all texting back and forth, and I was like, “What am I going to do this year? Writing? Acting?” And then it clicked in our heads and they were like, “We have to kick Aura out of the group chat.” Now, they’re doing their thing and I’m looking at Snapchat and their Instagram stories and I feel sad, but at the same time, it’s going to be so awesome to see what they come up with, without me being part of the equation. It’s so great to see that they’re so excited about what I get to do at the fest as part of the staff now. So, it’s one thing for another.
What are you looking forward to the most when it comes to this year’s festival?
The submissions. I’m definitely excited to watch them. Behind-the-scenes, like pre-event, I’m really excited about that. But the thing I’m most excited about is seeing what the new teams come up with this year. A lot of them are high school kids, and I am just so happy and so excited to see what these kids can do because they’re seeking this out, and they’re so interested in this and they’re willing to go against other people who are university level and learn from them and compete against them and showcase their art — that’s what I’m most excited about.
Every year, I would always look for the names of new teams on the roster and that would always interest me the most. What do they like to do? What is their style? How do they act? And I think that now being part of the staff, to be able to see them from afar, I think that’s going to be very interesting for me because I won’t be clouded by my own anxiety. I’ll finally be able to sit down and watch everything and appreciate it for what it is, and I think it will be a great learning experience for me both as an artist and a person.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
