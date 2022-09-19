The 72 Film Fest is an annual time-based film competition where teams have 72 hours to make a movie. Based in Frederick, the fest inspires and challenges filmmakers to create a movie based around a specific annual theme, which changes each year and is announced at the Launch Party, along with specific criteria for each team to use when crafting their film.

The Launch Party, hosted by Mikael Johnson and Aura Manjarrez, is open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Spinners Pinball Arcade, 919 N. East St., Suite B, Frederick. Teams will be set free to start producing films at 9 p.m. that evening.

