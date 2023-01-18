7th Street Cafe
The Cowabunga sandwich

 Staff photo by Bill Green

7th Street Cafe is transforming. The popular lunch spot known for extensive sandwich options has expanded its hours and menu and has even added a small bar featuring daily drink specials.

These changes come as the family-owned and operated business looks beyond the lunch rush and aims to offer itself as something more: a little watering hole with memorable food that’s just outside of the bustle of downtown Frederick. As one employee told me, having a place nearby Fort Detrick, especially, presents a convenient weeknight option for a lot of base workers to unwind and fill up.

