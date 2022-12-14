Drew Lachey was a 20-year-old working in New York City as an EMT when he got the call from his older brother, Nick, that his band needed a fourth vocalist.
With a “yes” and a cross-country move to Los Angeles, the younger Lackey went from restarting hearts to breaking them as a member of the new boy band 98 Degrees.
When they signed with Motown Records, they emphasized that they wrote most of their own music, which set them apart from other ’90s-era boy bands. And unlike groups like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees wasn’t assembled by music producers or labels; they formed independently.
Last year, the group celebrated 25 years of touring the world and topping the charts with hits such as “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)” and “Thank God I Found You,” their No. 1 collaboration with Mariah Carey, which also featured R&B vocalist Joe.
This holiday season, Lachey will reunite with fellow bandmates Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre as part of “A Boy Band Christmas,” a live performance that brings together popular ’90s groups on one stage. Also in the show are Erik-Michael Estrada from O-Town, Jamie Jones from All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera. “A Boy Band Christmas” will come to Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia, on Dec. 16.
Lachey, 46, is excited to spend time with his bandmates as well as old friends the band has played with over the years.
“Touring has been a big part of our lives for the last 25 years,” he said during a telephone interview from his Cincinnati home. “It’s hard to remember a time when we weren’t on the road.”
From 2002 to 2012, 98 Degrees took a hiatus but returned in 2012 to start touring again. During that time, Lachey took time to expand his wings. In 2005, he appeared on Broadway as Mark in the production of “RENT.” In 2006, he competed in “Dancing with the Stars,” then toured with the show from 2006-2007. In 2008, he returned to Broadway to play Patsy in the Monty Python musical “Spamalot.”
Since 98 Degrees officially reunited in 2012, Lachey said they’ve been on the road a few weekends a month and have performed holiday tours, such as this one, as well as package tours with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men.
“For us, this is like old hat. It’s just like riding a bike,” he said. “And honestly, it’s where I feel the most comfortable as a performer … onstage with the other three guys.”
Missing from this tour, though, is Nick, Lachey’s brother and the band’s frontman. But Lachey said fans shouldn’t worry; Nick has just been too busy for their schedules to line up. Currently, he said, Nick lives in Hawaii with his wife, Vanessa, and their family. He and Vanessa are busy co-hosting “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” and “Love Is Blind.” Nick also won “The Masked Singer” in 2021.
The guys Lachey will perform with are practically like brothers anyway.
“For the best part of the last 20 years, we’ve all been operating in the same circles — whether you’re performing at radio shows together or you’re touring together,” he said of his fellow bandmates. “We really are all in the same boat. We enjoy hanging out with each other, so why not do a show together? And that’s really how this whole thing started.”
98 Degrees is no stranger to Christmas albums (they’ve released two) and tours. Last year, Lachey, Timmons and Jeffre, along with some members of New Kids on the Block, NSYNC, O-Town and Boyz II Men, also shot the TV special “A Very Boy Band Holiday.”
“We decided let’s continue this same idea, this same concept,” Lachey said. “It just felt like it’s a good time. And everybody wants to go out and see shows during the holidays.”
“A Boy Band Christmas” will feature individual hits and holiday tunes from 98 Degrees, O’Town, All-4-One and Cabrera, as well as some songs written specifically for the show.
“It’s going to be a big festive party with songs that people are familiar with and a couple of new ones as well,” Lachey said.
And for 98 Degree fans, the group has a special holiday gift: A new album is set to be released next year.
“We’re recording songs right now and hope to have it out by the spring of ’23,” Lachey said. “Last year was our 25th anniversary, so we’re gonna make some new music, and we have some good stuff in the canon already. So we’re excited about what the future holds.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
