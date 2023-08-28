Justin-Schlegel.jpg

98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel will kick off the BrewHaHa Comedy Series at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. The popular morning radio host, along with motivational comic Mike Aronin, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sept/ 1. Pipe the Side Brewing Co. of Hampstead will host a pre-show happy hour in the Arts Center lobby starting at 7 p.m.

The Baltimore community knows Schlegel’s voice very well, given he has co-hosted the popular 98 Rock morning radio program “Justin, Scott & Spiegel” since the show’s inception in 2013.

