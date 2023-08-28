98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel will kick off the BrewHaHa Comedy Series at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. The popular morning radio host, along with motivational comic Mike Aronin, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sept/ 1. Pipe the Side Brewing Co. of Hampstead will host a pre-show happy hour in the Arts Center lobby starting at 7 p.m.
The Baltimore community knows Schlegel’s voice very well, given he has co-hosted the popular 98 Rock morning radio program “Justin, Scott & Spiegel” since the show’s inception in 2013.
As a natural entertainer, Schlegel first explored the radio industry when he got into the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland. After five years performing board operation duties for stations WYCR and WHVR, he quit his job and went to a bar, where he found himself performing standup comedy. Soon, he performed 15 shows a month, hired an agent, was touring nationally, and even made it into the prestigious Montreal comedy festival, Just For Laughs.
His comedy sets led him back to his broadcasting roots at 98 Rock, spending years recurring all over the station as a featured guest before getting his own late night program: “The Justin Schlegel Fiasco.” Eventually, he received the coveted spot as a morning host. While juggling radio and standup, Schlegel still found time in 2015 to join the murder mystery company, Die Laughing Productions. Most recently, he became a member of the celebrity video sharing app Cameo, where fans have ranked him five stars.
Featured comic Mike Aronin knows two things: he has a killer sense of humor and he has cerebral palsy. Today, he spends much of his time lending that considerable wit, and a surprising dose of wisdom, to motivational speaking. Aronin feels that his presentations benefit those who are disabled as well as those who are not. He speaks about what it was like growing up disabled in an able bodied world, of the importance of believing in ourselves, of building and maintaining a support system, and of the crucial role humor and attitude can play in our lives. As Michael will tell you, his only disability is losing his hair at an early age. The show’s opening act is Tom Nutty, a regional comedian that regularly performs at the Church of Satire in Hanover, Pennsylvania.
The BrewHaHa Comedy Series is for ages 21 and up only. IDs will be checked at the door. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for ages 21 through 25 and ages 60 and up. Tickets can be purchased at carrollartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in Westminster.
