A trip around the world changed my life. If you’re curious, this is exactly how you can do it, too.
1. Set a budget
The baseline budget for an around-the-world trip typically starts at $50 a day. This takes into account all expenses, including transportation, accommodations, food and activities averaged out over the entire trip. You can go over or under, depending on your travel style. I used a helpful spreadsheet created by fellow world traveler Shannon O’Donnell to keep track of expenses in each country.
I stayed in budget hotels or shared Airbnbs, took dozens of overnight bus journeys to save on hotel stays and avoided expensive tourist traps. Living on $62 a day meant lowering my standards: I came across a moldy shower head in Prague, a sheetless mattress in Dubrovnik, Croatia; an ant-infestation in Mancora, Peru; giant cockroaches in Bali; and the list goes on.
2. Create a savings plan
Take a look at your set expenses, and see what you can cut.
I had to make a lot of changes to reach my original goal of $15,000. I landed a better-paying job, moved in with my boyfriend to split the rent, pushed the brakes on my social life and worked events on the weekends. The best-paying gigs were brand ambassador jobs. This is when a marketing firm hires you to work events, such as the Miami Open Tennis Tournament. I took vacation days from my full-time job to work that tournament two years in a row.
It took two years to reach my goal, as well as to set aside some extra money for a return fund. That cushion helped keep me afloat when I returned home and began applying for jobs.
3. Make a bucket list
The easiest and most exciting part of the planning process is making a bucket list. Write down every country, city or landmark you’ve ever wanted to visit. Road tripping to the Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia and scuba diving in Thailand topped my list. Browse Pinterest and Instagram. Read travel blogs. Flip through magazines. Talk to international friends or those who have lived abroad. Let your imagination run wild. You can shorten this list later on.
4. Create your itinerary
Place each destination on a map, then organize them by region to make your trip as cost-effective as you can.
For example, my trip focused on three regions: Western Europe, South America and Southeast Asia. While I also wanted to visit South Africa and New Zealand, they were too far from others on my list and would require extra long-haul flights.
As a general rule of thumb, it’s best to follow one global direction. Research shows that traveling west is easier on the body. You don’t need to follow this rule, but it helps you to avoid backtracking and extra transportation costs.
Then there’s the weather. Many round-the-world travelers prioritize warm-weather destinations and plan their route around the summer months in each country. Try to fit a puffer jacket into a 40-liter backpack, and you’ll understand why!
Once you have a solid list of places, check for any COVID-19 restrictions at each. Some countries, such as Japan, have yet to fully open for regular visitors.
5. Determine how long you’ll be abroad
If you don’t have a set amount of time in mind, try this: Add each city to a spreadsheet. Jot down the number of days you want to spend in each, making sure to factor in transportation time. Add up the number of days.
There are two ways to approach long-term travel: slow and fast.
“Slow” travelers spend weeks or even months in a single country.
“You get to form a community and participate in events and activities that promote the longevity and well-being of the place,” says Brittany Sneller, a 29-year-old travel blogger who’s been traveling full-time for seven years. “I love being able to feel more connected to a place and its people rather than breezing through,” she says.
“Fast” travel is about seeing as much as you can in a set amount of time. When I started my trip, it was only supposed to last six months. And I was traveling fast: I zipped through 20 cities in Europe in the first two months.
6. Start packing light
Are you Team Carry-On or Team Backpack? I knew my bag would be thrown in and out of rickety boats and tuk-tuks, so I chose the latter.
Whichever you choose, plan to pack about a week’s worth of clothing. You’ll soon realize you don’t need more than that. The art of minimalism is one of the greatest lessons learned while traveling the world.
Essentials I recommend are packing cubes, comfortable walking shoes, a quick-drying travel towel, a universal adapter and a Scrubba wash bag for portable laundry.
7. Tell your employer
Wait until you hit your savings goal before quitting your job. When you put in your two weeks’ notice, be transparent about your plans. Your colleagues may not understand or even support you, but it’s better for them to hear it from you directly than to see it on social media. Some companies have flexible sabbatical policies and may even welcome you back after you return.
8. Make a final checklist
Make arrangements for your pets, car and belongings. Research visa requirements for each destination. Go to a travel clinic to receive the necessary vaccines and medications for the countries you’re visiting. Get a long-term supply of subscription medication and/or contact lenses. And, lastly, get travel insurance. There are a few expat plans that provide coverage in the U.S. and abroad, ideal for those losing coverage when they quit their jobs.
9. Book your one-way ticket
Getting a one-way ticket is the start of your new adventure. When you finally buy it, there’s no turning back.
