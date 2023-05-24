The difference is all in cracking an egg. That’s according to franchise owner of the newly renovated Dash In location in Frederick County, Melissa Parsley. “All of our food is made fresh. Nothing comes pre-packaged,” she said. Dash In is a regional chain owned by The Wills Group. Parsley took over this location in Frederick County in September 2020.
She also owns Frederick Shell Carwash and Frederick Shell Self Serve Carwash, the former of which she purchased from her dad, Joe Parsley, in December. “I’ve been involved with gas stations since I was born,” Parsley said. Per Melissa, her Dash In location was mostly closed, barring gas fueling and a small kiosk, from Nov. 1 to March 6 for renovations. Now, the place has re-opened, complete with a full kitchen with fryers and a flat-top griddle — ultimately offering more than your usual gas station fare, Parsley says. The renovations cost corporate over $1 million, Gaurang Maniar, executive director of marketing of Dash In and Splash In, said via text. The grand re-opening of the location took place on April 13 and 14. And they have been putting the kitchen to use, Parsley said. “We actually pull the chicken and make the chicken salad. We make the tuna salad. We make the egg salad. We chop the celery,” she said. And yes, they actually crack the eggs for breakfast dishes — like their steak, egg and cheese croissant — on the grill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.