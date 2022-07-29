books-short

Putin

 Henry Holt

How did Vladimir Putin go from calculating pragmatist to reckless empire-builder? And why did he embark on an unprovoked war that will leave Russia weaker, poorer, more isolated and deglobalized? As the Russia-Ukraine war of attrition grinds on, Putin seems to have achieved the opposite of what he intended. The West so far remains united and willing to bear the costs of robust economic and energy sanctions. Its weapons deliveries enable Ukraine to push back against Russian territorial gains. Ukrainians — including Russian-speaking ones — have consolidated a national identity that defines itself in opposition to Russia. Finland and Sweden have jettisoned decades of neutrality to join NATO. And NATO, after the Afghanistan debacle, is stronger than it has been for some time and has discovered a new mission, which is really its old one: containment of Russia.

In his long, sprawling book, British journalist Philip Short covers Putin’s life and depicts the environment in which he grew up, worked as a KGB case officer, served as deputy mayor of St. Petersburg and eventually became president of Russia. Short spent eight years writing “Putin,” which is exhaustively researched. The book contains some new material based on extensive interviews, but much of this discussion will be familiar to people who have read previous books about Putin by, among others, Fiona Hill and Clifford Gaddy, Masha Gessen, Steven Lee Myers, Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, Karen Dawisha, Catherine Belton and Mark Galeotti. Short’s goal, he writes, is neither to demonize nor to absolve Putin, but to understand what motivates him. And in his telling, the United States bears much of the blame for what Russia and Putin have become.

