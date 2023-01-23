12 Angry Jurors IG - For press release
The Carroll County Arts Council will present a bold new stage production of “12 Angry Jurors” at the Carroll Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29. Based on the Emmy award-winning television movie by Reginald Rose, this powerful play finds 12 individuals battling between sympathy and empathy when a potential death penalty verdict brings into question our protected right to doubt.

Following the closing arguments of a murder trial, the 12 members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict putting the life of the accused, an inner-city teen, at stake. As they try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and conflict threatens to derail the delicate process that will decide one boy's fate.

