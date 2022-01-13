Certain moments in history can only emerge at the perfect confluence of long-term planning and the unexpected intervention of fate. This past November saw just such a moment begin to unfold in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, with the harried opening of The Artist’s Confluence & Mercantile, a new artist consignment shop on West German Street.
Shop co-owner Roselyn Mendez is a Shepherdstown jewelry maker who has sold her art at various local studio tours and crafts fairs for the past eight years. When the pandemic put a halt on her usual sales events, she came back to a long-percolating idea about opening a permanent retail venue for herself and her community of fellow artists.
“Our community was lacking a space where all of those artists can have their work [in one place], so people can find it,” she said. “With COVID, everything was canceled, so there was this pause of being able to reconsider how we present our work to the public.”
More than a year passed, she couldn’t find an appropriate store space, and her regular tours and fairs began to reopen. Meanwhile, longtime friend and fellow artist Todd Cotgreave, who had been a sounding board for her ideas, had vowed to “never, ever run a business again” after extracting himself from owning a restaurant and bar during the pandemic.
But in the first week of last November, when searching for a new home for himself and his daughter, Cotgreave landed on the perfect apartment that came with a big catch: The landlord wouldn’t allow him to sign a lease unless he agreed to run a business in the downstairs retail space. Unable to ignore his love of the property and feeling the pressure of the tight local rental market, he broke his promise to himself.
“I literally said [to the landlord], ‘Give me a couple of hours and I’ll come up with a business plan,’” Cotgreave said. “I reached out to [Mendez] to just get some opinions, and she was basically like, ‘I’m in.’
“This just gives a display case and a home base for so many artists.”
The friends-turned-business-partners scrambled to pull together a soft open of their new space for artists in just two weeks in order to have a presence on Small Business Saturday.
“[Cotgreave] called me the week before a studio tour, which is one of my busiest times of year, which was definitely a little stressful,” Mendez said. “But I went in the Friday before our studio tour and looked at the space by myself, and seeing the space and looking at the layout and understanding how much work could be [displayed] there took a little bit of the stress away.”
The sheer beauty of the space is what ultimately clinched the deal for both of them, they said. They are still researching the building’s history, but they know it was built in 1795 and served as a general mercantile from 1870 to 1960. Cotgreave fell in love with the original mercantile counters and the solid wood floors, which he described as being “like waves in the ocean. There is nothing flat about it. It has got so much character.”
Mendez immediately turned to a handful of her artist friends to fill the space with works for their soft opening, and just a few months later, 25 independent artists from the area have work for sale at the store.
“Most of the artists we’re dealing with … work in traditional ways but have a type of modern bent to them,” she said, adding that the artists are beloved in the community.
The art includes many types of media, such as painting and photography, as well as handmade, functional items, such as pottery and furniture, all made in a manner Mendez describes as technically skilled and interesting.
Cotgreave said the most common reaction he has received from featured artists has been “a sigh of relief.” He said that Shepherdstown is “like a little bubble of highly talented craftspeople” who had very few opportunities to showcase their work outside of exhausting craft show circuits.
He said there are other shops that showcase locally crafted items, but the Confluence consignment shop is the rare store that doesn’t place specific demands on its artists. Similar outlets, for example, might require a woodworker to produce “the same cutting board with a West Virginia shape in it over and over again,” but this shop allows artists to sell individual items.
For 20 years, Scott Tatina, a woodworker from Maryland Heights in Washington County who has items in the shop, found that in-person craft fairs were the best way to sell his work. He tried various popular online outlets but felt them to be, in his words, sterile. He discovered a need to talk directly with his customers in order to help them connect with the deeply local nature of his work. He takes joy in telling customers where he found specific trees felled in storms to harvest the wood for his projects.
But at 65, running from craft fair to craft fair was taking its toll on Tatina, so he was extremely grateful when Mendez approached him with an offer to display his work in a stable artistic space.
“I think it’s wonderful. It’s an opportunity to get our stuff out to the public,” he said. “I think it’s going to be beneficial for all of us.”
Cotgreave said the in-person, hands-on nature of the store is really important to him. He is currently working on building an online platform for the store but emphasized he probably wouldn’t have ventured online if not for the pandemic making many potential customers wary of in-person shopping.
Mendez says she wants the shop to evolve into an active working space instead of just being a static display case. A writer as well as a handcrafter, she wants to bring storytelling events to the store in the coming months, as well as art workshops.
“Depending on COVID, of course, we hope to have the space be a thriving community space for the arts,” she said. “It’ll shift and change, and we’ll figure out how to make that happen.”
