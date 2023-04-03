There’s no denying it. I’m a fille de joie for a good, sloppy, tamale.
It’s almost 8 a.m., and the line is growing behind me on Tamal Street, as the locals call it, on the outskirts of the historic center in the city of Querétaro, Mexico. Every morning, you can expect a long line by the time the first tiny restaurant opens its window for service. After two dreadful cups of instant coffee while writing at my hotel desk during the early morning hours, I nearly salivate as I patiently wait in line for high-quality Oaxacan-style tamales for only $1 each.
After breakfast, I decide to take a stroll, allowing my ears to guide me. I hear her before I see her. As a musician myself, I love a good street musician. Busking in a busy area takes a certain level of courage for us creative types. I have a great deal of respect for those bold enough to grab their weapon of choice and intentionally sit in the trenches to potentially get their sensitive egos obliterated by pedestrians that are in too much of a rush, or too involved in their own conversation, to even notice that the sweet melodies reaching their ears are the result of the dedicated practice of an artist exposing their soul to the world.
I make my way through the busy promenade and arrive onto the scene to the most unexpected street performance. The artist is sings into the microphone with her left hand while gently rocking her baby to sleep in a stroller with her right. Her daughter dances around, extending a panama hat to bystanders, collecting tips for her mother, in sync to the rhythm of the accompanying music played from a speaker. I drop money into the straw hat. How could I not?
Just north of Mexico City, Querétaro is quite a distance from the nearest ocean. You won’t find beach resorts here, nor the typical tourist crowd. But what it lacks in coastline, Querétaro makes up for in beautiful mountain ranges and spring-like weather year-round. It’s situated in one of Mexico’s famous wine regions, and there is an international airport, so you are only a short, direct flight away from the U.S.
This very modern, developed city has become a magnet for retiring expats and young snowbirds from the U.S. and Canada. The sprawling city looks and feels much like an extension of the U.S., specifically Texas; H-E-B, Walmart, Office Max, Costco and Buffalo Wild Wings are all here.
Yet, the historic center is everything you want in a Mexican city: passionate soccer fans, lively music, gorgeous architecture, safety, super clean streets, good tequila and a mixture of incredible food drawn from all over the country.
Farther outside the city are excellent hiking and camping opportunities, and only an hour outside the city, you can find some magical towns. The town of Tequisquiapan is literally termed one of Mexico’s Pueblos Mágico. This small but enchanting place is along Mexico’s Wine and Cheese Route and hosts bullfights and flamenco, keeping Spanish tradition. Similarly, San Miguel de Allende, also a Pueblo Mágico, has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
I feel like I have been transported back to Spain as I meander through the center of Santiago de Querétaro. Lively people laugh outside cafes and bars sitting under patio umbrellas, large cobblestone promenades stretch in every direction, and Spanish colonial-style buildings remind me of Granada or La Latina neighborhood in Madrid.
Later, I find a cozy mezcal bar with live music where I am served fried grasshoppers with a michelada, a salient reminder of my true location. The weather is perfect, even as the sun disappears into the clear evening sky. A waitress brings me a shot of mezcal for free and says she wants to practice her English. I could get used to this. Maybe I’ll extend my stay awhile longer.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
