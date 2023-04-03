Qro Tamales.jpg

Qro Tamales

 Photo by Trevor Davis

There’s no denying it. I’m a fille de joie for a good, sloppy, tamale.

It’s almost 8 a.m., and the line is growing behind me on Tamal Street, as the locals call it, on the outskirts of the historic center in the city of Querétaro, Mexico. Every morning, you can expect a long line by the time the first tiny restaurant opens its window for service. After two dreadful cups of instant coffee while writing at my hotel desk during the early morning hours, I nearly salivate as I patiently wait in line for high-quality Oaxacan-style tamales for only $1 each.

