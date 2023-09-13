Like many cities across the U.S., Frederick is experiencing a boba bubble. It began when the county’s first bubble tea venue, Yo Bubble, popped up in 2011. Then another store opened in 2021. Then another in 2022. And another in 2023.
Today, nine stores in Frederick specialize in bubble tea, a drink originating in Taiwan that combines freshly brewed tea with chewy tapioca pearls called boba.
With such a wide slate of offerings, it can be hard to know where to begin. That’s why I bought a drink from every store and ranked them, from the places I’d shy away from to the ones where you can expect to see me again.
9. Juno Bakery & Cafe, inside H Mart, 1063 W. Patrick St.
What I got: Honeydew milk tea
What I thought: Ah, Cafe Juno. For me, this venue is like an ex from when you are young: You thought they were the best in the world, but meeting new people made you realize how flawed they really were. While this store was my introduction to the wonders of bubble tea, I’ve been around the block a few times and recognize that the boba quality at Cafe Juno isn’t great. I picked the honeydew flavor — a risky choice, but my main issue wasn’t the tea. Instead, my drink wasn’t mixed properly, and I could taste chunks of dry honeydew powder mixed in with the boba at the bottom of the cup. The boba itself was rather firm, too. I think this might be my farewell to H Mart bubble tea.
8. Market Street Boba & Beans, 35 N. Market St.
What I got: Lavender black milk tea
What I thought: As a lifelong speed drinker, one thing I love about boba is you have to chew while you sip, making it harder to rush through each beverage. But ask any bubble tea connoisseur and they’ll tell you the cardinal sin of boba: an overly tough texture. The tapioca pearls at Market Street Boba & Beans were dense and somewhat hard to chew. While the lavender milk tea was tasty, I couldn’t shake my disappointment over the boba itself from a store with boba in the name.
7. Ibiza Cafe, 8 W. Fourth St.
What I got: Whipped assam with mango and boba
What I thought: I want to give Ibiza Cafe credit for innovation. The drink I ordered featured a type of black tea I had never tried before, assam, as well as whipped cream and mango puree. Cool stuff! The tea itself was fairly watered down, and the whipped cream and mango melted into the drink, making it hard to pull out specific flavors. That said, the drink I chose doesn’t normally come with boba, and that’s a decision I’d echo for future buyers. While I wasn’t enthused by my drink, this venue is so adorable inside, and I might have to stop by again and see if I can’t find something I’d like more on the menu.
6. Chatime Frederick, 5219 Buckeystown Pike
What I got: Coconut milk tea
What I thought: If you’re trying to decide where to buy your boba, Chatime is a solid choice. I didn’t love my coconut milk tea, which had an almost burnt flavor to me, but my drink met some of my basic principles of boba etiquette: well-blended tea, chewy boba and a fun little cup to make drinking it more enjoyable. I definitely don’t regret making a stop here on my boba tour.
5. Yaza’s Tea House, 5 Willowdale Drive
What I got: Oolong milk tea
What I thought: This was probably the dark horse of my boba journey. I didn’t expect to enjoy my drink from Yaza’s Tea House as much as I did. Although the store might have had an advantage because I ordered my favorite drink, oolong milk tea, I was impressed by the flavor of the tea and the sweetness of the boba. My one critique is the boba was a little stiffer than I’d like, but with outstanding flavors and great service, I’d happily return to Yaza’s any day of the week.
4. Kung Fu Tea, inside Francis Scott Key Mall, 5500 Buckeystown Pike
What I got: Strawberry milk tea
What I thought: Kung Fu Tea is a classic. If you’ve tried bubble tea before, you’ve probably had Kung Fu Tea. You can find it at practically any mall on the East Coast, and it always hits the spot. I ordered another ambitious flavor here and would not buy it again, but it was good quality. Smooth milk tea, chewy boba; Kung Fu Tea is nothing if not dependable and will always have a place in my heart.
3. Tea-Do Frederick, 5100 Buckeystown Pike
What I got: Thai milk tea
What I thought: With drawings on the wall and bold, creative colors, this bubble tea shop gave me major art school vibes. My tea was refreshing and smooth, and the boba hit all my markers for sweet, chewy goodness. The flavor, on the whole, seemed a little diluted, but that was more than forgivable with the assistance of tapioca pearls laden in brown sugar. A fun drink, and a fun venue to match it.
2. Old Dominion Ramen & Bubble, 5732 Buckeystown Pike
What I got: Taro milk tea
What I thought: This taro milk tea gave what it needed to give. Its subtly sweet, creamy flavor paired perfectly with the boba and made for a top-notch bubble tea experience. The boba was perfect in texture but perhaps could have been a tad more flavorful. Still, this drink was super refreshing and made for a perfect midday snack — and it came in an adorable cup with a smile on the lid!
1. 8Tea8, 211 Shorebird St.
What I got: Brown sugar milk tea
What I thought: Silky. Smooth. Fresh. Chewy boba. Strong flavors. My unexpected favorite, 8Tea8 gave me everything I needed and more from a cup of bubble tea. I’m not normally one who goes for super sugary drinks, but the quality of this beverage made it a frontrunner in my mind from the moment I took my first sip. If you’re new to the boba game, I recommend stopping by. The store has many different options and can offer the perfect snack when you’re running your weekend errands.
Jack Walker is an alum of Brown University and Frederick Community College who grew up in Thurmont.
