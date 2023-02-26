From the days of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie to the modern TV crime shows, everyone loves a good mystery, and everyone thinks they can be the next Sherlock Holmes. At Way Off Broadway and Justin M. Kiska’s Marquee Mysteries, they have that chance.
Way Off Broadway has become known for its special events throughout the year — notably, its interactive murder mysteries, during which the audience gets involved and helps solve the case at hand. The newest installment of the Marquee Mysteries Series is “A Fairytale Storybook Who Dunnit?”
The show will appear at the theater for three performances only on March 3, 4 and 5.
In the land of fairytales, the fairy godmother is one of the most powerful figures, always using her magic for good and to help those in need. But as storybook characters gather to honor the fairy godmother for her centuries of service, the festivities are interrupted by murder. Can one of the fairytale characters we've all grown up with be a killer? Maybe they aren't all really who we think they are. Everyone is a suspect and all of the guests at Way Off Broadway are asked to help catch a killer in “A Fairytale Storybook Who Dunnit?,” directed by Kiska.
Showtimes are 6 p.m. March 3 and 4 and 12:30 p.m. March 5. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling 301-662-6600. Way Off Broadway is located at 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick. Learn more at wayoffbroadway.com.
