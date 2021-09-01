When Darren Griffith and his fiancé, Michelle Walling, bought a home, they quickly realized they had moved into “the drug house” in Keedysville, a place where people from up and down the East Coast congregated to buy, sell and use drugs.
During a walk-through with a house inspector, the couple saw joints still burning in ashtrays and assumed whoever had been squatting there had just run off and hid in the woods nearby. When they went into a bedroom downstairs, they found a naked woman lying on the bed.
“She’s heroin-ed out and was like, ‘Yeah, they told me you’d be coming. You can do whatever you want,’” Griffith recalled. “Our inspector said it was the craziest walk-through he’d ever done. There were bullet shells all over the house, there were stolen four-wheelers … the place was a total wreck.”
Once the couple moved in, addicts and dealers would show up at their door nearly every week. Five years into living there, people still show up, looking for drugs, though less frequently.
“I had to get a Great Dane,” Griffith said, explaining that he has two stepdaughters and a son, and the house sits somewhat secluded near woodlands.
While living through this kind of bizarre fate with his fiancé and their kids, an old friend from high school reached out to Griffith and told him her son had died of a heroin overdose, along with two other boys in the community on the same day. The common thread, Griffith said, was the house he was now living in.
Knowing that Griffith ran the T-shirt company Paragon, the friend asked if he would create a T-shirt for her that said “F— Heroin.”
“As parents, we knew we had to do something else, not just a T-shirt,” Griffith said. “I wanted to do something more powerful.”
He and Walling created Lead Don’t Follow, a 501c3 nonprofit that helps those in need of rehab and resources when battling drug and alcohol addiction. Griffith reached out to people in the music industry he’d worked with in the past and began creating a new line of T-shirts showcasing artists who are helping with the cause.
Now in its second year, the Lead Don’t Follow Foundation will host its first rock show on Sept. 3 in Boonsboro, featuring the band Tantric. Griffith says the show will be one of many. He envisions regularly hosting shows across the country to support rehab clinics in various communities.
“Money raised at shows will always stay in that community,” Griffith said, then added, “We need all the donations we can get, especially in this area.”
Locally, the foundation has donated to places such as the Phoenix Health Center, a substance abuse treatment center in Hagerstown, and helped individuals with resources. The Sept. 3 show will benefit House of Hope, which provides recovery services for women in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
“I wanted to do these shirts and shows for substance abuse and raise money for people who can’t afford treatment or Vivitrol shots,” Griffith said. “Who knew they cost $1,300 a month? And they get rid of cravings for alcohol and heroin.”
All proceeds from the T-shirts, which show such icons as Downtown Julie Brown and Kelly Bell, go directly to the Lead Don’t Follow Foundation.
“I never even thought about the drug community before moving into this house. I’ve had so many cousins who have passed away from opioids, and I didn’t even know. They said that, air quotes, ‘They had a heart attack,’ and then you find out later it was opioids or fentanyl,” Griffith said. “Someone in the community was telling us about her son who was taking carfentanyl, which is like an elephant tranquilizer. It made sores from the inside out, blisters. It was just terrible. And that’s right here. It just kills me when I see things like that. So we’re here to stay, and we’re here to help people get better.”
