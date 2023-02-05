TRAVEL-SICILY

Beach vendors and sunbathers walk along the beach in San Vito de Capo, Sicily in 2021.

 Washington Post photo by Michael Robinson Chave

If you're considering a trip to Italy — and you have deep reserves of patience — Sicily's tourism office will pay for a chunk of your stay to include the dreamy Mediterranean island in your plans.

Under its See Sicily program, Visit Sicily offers a free night's stay, a complimentary excursion and a discount on an airfare or ferry ticket. After the tourism office unveiled the travel promotion two years ago, it's back for 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription