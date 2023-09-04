Portrait Promo - Sibella, Monty, and Phoebe.jpg

Sibella, Monty and Phoebe in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

 Courtesy of Way Off Broadway

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre’s season continues this fall with the Tony Award-winning musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

The show, opening Sept. 8, is a dark comedy about a distant heir to the D’Ysquith family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm … and a dash of murder. “Gentleman’s Guide” is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs as low-born Monty Navarro designs a plan to knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst. And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.

