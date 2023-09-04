The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre’s season continues this fall with the Tony Award-winning musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
The show, opening Sept. 8, is a dark comedy about a distant heir to the D’Ysquith family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm … and a dash of murder. “Gentleman’s Guide” is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs as low-born Monty Navarro designs a plan to knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst. And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.
“Gentleman’s Guide” is based on Roy Horniman’s 1907 novel “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal.” The book inspired the 1949 British film “Kind of Heart and Coronets.”
Taking on the nine D’Ysquith family members for Way Off Broadway’s production is Bob Gudauskas opposite Jarod Glou making is Way Off Broadway debut as Monty Navarro. They will be joined onstage by Megan Elizabeth West as Sibella, Laura Hepp Saunders as Phoebe and Jessica Billones as Miss Shingle. Taking on the 50 additional roles in the show are Amy Cajigas, Raquel Luciano, Jonah Milam, Stephen Soares and Wil Spaeth.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” runs Sept. 8 to Oct. 21 and has a book by Robert L. Freedman, music by Steven Lutvak, and lyrics by Freedman and Lutvak. Justin M. Kiska directs the production, with musical direction by Tina M. Bruley and stage management by Mitch Brannen.
Performances are every Friday and Saturday evening, with matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. Tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday afternoon are $55 per person; on Saturday evening, tickets are $59. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 301-662-6600.
