Chris Collins performs at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman in Pitman, N.J.

 Courtesy photo

Celebrate the holidays with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon and A John Denver Christmas, featuring interpretations of holiday classics plus Denver’s biggest hits, at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have toured internationally, delighting audiences with their talent, warmth, humor and passion for the music of John Denver. With similarities between award-winning, singer-songwriter Collins’ natural voice and appearance of that of Denver’s, Collins brings to the stage the energy and unmistakable enthusiasm that was the hallmark of a John Denver performance.

