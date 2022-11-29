Celebrate the holidays with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon and A John Denver Christmas, featuring interpretations of holiday classics plus Denver’s biggest hits, at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have toured internationally, delighting audiences with their talent, warmth, humor and passion for the music of John Denver. With similarities between award-winning, singer-songwriter Collins’ natural voice and appearance of that of Denver’s, Collins brings to the stage the energy and unmistakable enthusiasm that was the hallmark of a John Denver performance.
Hailed as the most exciting John Denver tribute band, joining Collins are the consummate musicians in Boulder Canyon. Consisting of Berkley School of Music graduates, a former lead singer and co-founder of a recording rock group, a doctorate in music and members with numerous years of experience as musicians in many genres, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have been receiving delighted acclaim from audiences all over the country and abroad while emerging as the top performers of John Denver’s music.
Tickets start at $35 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick.
