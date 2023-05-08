Cry-Baby 2.jpg

Johnny Depp heads up a supercool cast in John Waters' "Cry Baby," a film that has become a cult classic.

Cult favorite celebrity John Waters will appear onstage at the Carroll Arts Center with his new spoken word show, “End of the World,” at 8 p.m. May 13. The original one-man presentation puts his famously insane and hilarious storytelling prowess on display.

“End of the World'' is the all-new, fast-moving, comic monologue from John Waters about today’s despair and diseases, though desires and desperation break through with an insane optimism that welcomes all audiences into a new dawn of depravity. From how to reinvent the movie business to embracing stupidity in an intellectual way and even to going beyond the limits of sexual transgression, Waters will mutate madness into hope and lead the audience to a joyous delirium ever after.

