Donkeys sauntered along on their own and carried what I imagined were supplies for these remote tiendas (tiny convenience shops). As I glanced up, I saw the daunting switchbacks ahead on the rugged trail, rising as tall as a skyscraper on the side of the mountain. I was not looking forward to the Salkantay Pass above, where I could already spot plenty of snow and ice at the top, accompanied by looming storm clouds. It sits as high as 15,000 feet. This marked day two of my Machu Picchu trek, and I was already sore and worn out.

Before embarking on my hike, I spent two days in Cusco to prepare and acclimate to the altitude. These two days were filled with lots of coca tea, rest and culinary adventures, including trying new dishes like the alpaca burger and roasted guinea pig. The colorful, local market offers interesting phallic items, alpaca woolen apparel, boiled quail eggs, bags of coca leaves for chewing and a particularly unique specialty, ram head soup. This special soup serves as a local breakfast remedy for hangovers.

