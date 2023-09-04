Donkeys sauntered along on their own and carried what I imagined were supplies for these remote tiendas (tiny convenience shops). As I glanced up, I saw the daunting switchbacks ahead on the rugged trail, rising as tall as a skyscraper on the side of the mountain. I was not looking forward to the Salkantay Pass above, where I could already spot plenty of snow and ice at the top, accompanied by looming storm clouds. It sits as high as 15,000 feet. This marked day two of my Machu Picchu trek, and I was already sore and worn out.
Before embarking on my hike, I spent two days in Cusco to prepare and acclimate to the altitude. These two days were filled with lots of coca tea, rest and culinary adventures, including trying new dishes like the alpaca burger and roasted guinea pig. The colorful, local market offers interesting phallic items, alpaca woolen apparel, boiled quail eggs, bags of coca leaves for chewing and a particularly unique specialty, ram head soup. This special soup serves as a local breakfast remedy for hangovers.
“Pilgrimage” is the word often used to describe the hike to Machu Picchu, typically via the Inca trail, which is 11 miles shorter than the Salkantay route. I had anticipated some sort of spiritual journey, perhaps spirits whispering secrets to me in my tent at night, shamans imparting life-altering wisdom along the trail, or an epiphany that would make sense of my entire existence and unveil my life’s purpose.
Instead, I found myself climbing a mountain at a snail’s pace on a grueling path. It was quite evident that my pack was both too large for me and filled with unnecessary items, adding excessive weight and strain on my back and shoulders. My thoughts wandered to delicious Peruvian food, a shower, a comfortable bed, warmth and pisco sours. To make matters worse, I suddenly felt nauseous, and the crunch of snow beneath my hiking shoes drew my attention to the trail—which was no longer visible beneath the fresh snow.
However, in my solitude I had time to reflect and be present. I recognized my own rhythm. Each step and breath was a meditation, each incline an affirmation of my inner strength. My burdensome pack, an allegory for life’s unnecessary baggage, weighed me down. That’s when I noticed a glimpse of a sign in the distance—the Pass!
Altitude sickness began to take hold, but I had nature’s sacrament to set me free. I stuffed a handful of the sacred coca leaves in my mouth and began moving quickly. Descending through the rain, I felt a cleansing of my spirit, and with each step forward, my nausea lessened, and I noticed the temperature rising. My pace was almost a jog as I journeyed deeper within.
Eventually, the sounds and heat of the jungle greeted me. For hours, I’d been hiking on autopilot and didn’t notice the sun hovering over the tree line. I arrived at camp just before nightfall and enjoyed the most spectacular view of the stars, unobstructed by neither clouds nor city lights. The most challenging part was over. I had conquered the summit.
Peru’s sacred earth breathed life into my body. The following morning, I stopped at Cocalmayo hot springs, where healing waters and excellent coffee produced from a farm nearby rejuvenated my spirit. I took a bus to the hydroelectric plant where a two-mile walk along the train tracks led me to the town of Aguas Calientes, the final stop.
Pisco sours every 10 feet and live music resonated through the small streets. I indulged in street food from many vendors, a feast for body and soul. I ended the night with a hot shower and a warm bed. As I fell asleep, I felt accomplished. I would finally visit the ancient city of the Incas in the morning.
Machu Picchu awaited, not as a destination but as a continuation of my spiritual voyage. The purpose of this pilgrimage was not to uncover external treasures or reach a specific place but to carry new discoveries along with me. There are still so many parts of the world I haven’t explored, and countless adventures and experiences I want to embrace before time slips away. Something had shifted. I knew I would be back.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.