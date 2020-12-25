When many people enter their 60s, they’re looking to wrap up a long career – or maybe even a second or third one – and embrace the slower pace of retirement.
Not so for Virginia Jacobs McLaughlin. She was ready to start climbing scaffolding.
McLaughlin had a long history of painting, but it wasn’t until later in life that she found her calling as a commercial muralist, transforming barren walls into depictions of historical scenes in private homes and commercial properties.
Over the course of nearly 30 years she distinguished herself as a prolific painter, completing around 130 works in the mid-Atlantic region.
McLaughlin, who lived in Frederick for the last 24 years, died Dec. 5 at the age of 98 following a late stage diagnosis of cancer of the liver, kidney and stomach.
She excelled in art as early as high school, leading her to study art at Stephens College and The University of Missouri, Columbia, where she earned a four-year degree.
“She was a determined person,” said Jeanne Blackburn, who wrote a book in 2017 about McLaughlin’s work as a muralist, titled “Itinerant Painter.”
“She always seemed to take advantage of opportunities, wherever she was, wherever they lived,” Blackburn said.
While much of McLaughlin’s work graces the walls of private homes, some of her scenes are viewable by the public.
Indeed, McLaughlin’s most well-known mural is on display on the grounds of Mount Vernon, the northern Virginia estate of President George Washington.
“It’s one of the main features of the Mount Vernon Inn,” said Matt Briney, vice president, media and communications at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. “It’s something as you go into our main dining room you cannot miss it.”
According to Blackburn’s book, McLaughlin was commissioned to paint the mural by then-head curator James Reese and Mrs. Robert E. Lee IV, regent of the organization that maintains and operates the estate.
Her work at Mount Vernon “was the sort of feather in mom’s hat,” said Salyer McLaughlin, the younger of Virginia’s two sons.
In addition to the privilege of securing a commission on the storied grounds of Mount Vernon, McLaughlin, her son said, was honored to be housed on the grounds for weeks at a time while she rendered landscape scenes on the walls.
“She got to walk the grounds where George [Washington] walked,” the younger McLaughlin said. “She loved that, because she loved history so much.”
The scenes McLaughlin depicted at Mount Vernon were those of landscapes as they likely would have appeared when the nation’s first president walked the grounds.
The style of the work, like much over the course of her career, was influenced by the work of 19th century muralist and inventor Rufus Porter. The color palate she used, according to Blackburn’s book, was chosen by the curator to coordinate with the dining room’s china, glassware and linen as seen by candlelight.
“That’s what makes [the murals] really special, the fact that she was able to capture [Porter’s] style, and kind of bring that to Mount Vernon,” Briney said.
“No matter what we have as far as decorations or chairs or whatever,” he added, “the murals are the highlight of the room, and the attention to detail and the iconic scenes that she was able to capture in replicating the artist’s style is really, I think, what sets [the Mount Vernon Inn] apart.”
Finding inspiration at The White House
In the mid-1980s, around the time McLaughlin began her pivot from painting smaller works to expansive walls, her eldest son, Bruce McLaughlin, arranged for a tour at The White House, where the nascent commercial muralist was able to view the work of 19th-century French artist Jean Zuber.
Zuber’s piece, according to a 1961 article in The Frederick Post, consists of a series of wallpaper panels first printed by hand in 1834 from wooden blocks. It’s titled “Scenic America.”
The artwork, which features scenes from various prominent locations such as Niagra Falls and Boston Harbor during the Federalist era of the U.S., now adorns the walls of the Diplomatic Reception Room of The White House.
Before McLaughlin was drawing inspiration from the work for her own burgeoning career as a muralist, the wallpaper was a little closer to home.
According to the 1961 article, the Zuber wallpaper was salvaged from a stone house in Thurmont by Peter Hill prior to the structure being razed to make way for a supermarket. The site is now occupied by Hobbs Hardware Inc.
From there the historic wallpaper was acquired at the behest of First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who had the work installed in The White House in 1961.
“I think that’s what got her going,” Bruce McLaughlin said of what stirred her interest in painting the sweeping, historical vistas for which she became known. “What struck me was her diversity — her ability, obviously, to work quickly. But also her ability to multitask, and to work in various mediums with various types of paint.”
The experience she gained at one of her first jobs after college laid the foundation for a career marked by her ability to paint quickly.
McLaughlin was employed at a department store in Washington, D.C., painting backgrounds for window displays.
“It was that job that taught me to paint large, and quickly,” she’s quoted as saying in Blackburn’s “Itinerant Painter.”
When she later moved to large-scale works as a commercial muralist, she was often assisted by her son Salyer, who would be tasked with helping prepare the space and paint skies and backgrounds.
“I always say I had the big brushes, she had the really little ones,” he said with a laugh.
Of the mural projects on which Salyer collaborated with his mother, the one inside the second floor ballroom of the Masonic Temple building in downtown Frederick, now home to a cosmetology school, was the most daunting.
With 20-foot walls, McLaughlin – then 85 – went about the business of recreating a series of photorealistic Caryatids, the 5th century stone female figures that take the place of columns on the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.
“This was the biggest challenge of my career,” she said in Blackburn’s book.
“The funny thing about mom,” Salyer added, “is she spent two-thirds of her life getting ready for her last third.”
Born Oct. 30, 1922, in Columbia, Missouri, McLaughlin lived for a time in nearby Fairfield, Pennsylvania, before moving to Frederick in 1996.
Before she found her calling as a muralist, McLaughlin traveled extensively with her husband, G. Donald McLaughlin, who died in 1993 in a vehicle crash in which she was also injured.
“Don,” as he was known, worked as a covert officer with the CIA, a career that led the family to live abroad in both Germany and Japan, Salyer said.
The extensive travel influenced McLaughlin’s artwork, as evidenced by some of her later Chinoiserie murals depicting, among other scenes, The Great Wall of China.
In “Itinerant Painter,” Blackburn quoted McLaughlin, who said she spent an entire year studying Japanese brush stroke technique.
“She just always gave it her best effort, and she never stopped learning,” Blackburn said during a recent interview.
One way McLaughlin would ingratiate herself with the family or organization commissioning her was to do extensive research for the project, Salyer said.
She would meet with the homeowners and get input as to what type of landscape would be most befitting of a given space. She would then incorporate family members into the mural in period-appropriate clothing.
Leaving behind a legacy
In 2012, McLaughlin was honored by the Benjamin Moore Paints company, which presented her with the HUE Special Achievement Award at a ceremony in New York City.
It was just three years later, at the age of 93, after completing her final mural — at the Blacksburg Tavern in Blacksburg, Virginia — that McLaughlin called it quits and retired as a commercial artist.
Said Blackburn, “She’s really an inspiration to me on so many levels — as an artist, as a woman, as a mother, as a grandmother, as a friend. She was just a real, genuine, lovely person.”
Following her diagnosis with late-stage cancer, McLaughlin decided she didn’t want to go through chemotherapy treatment, Salyer said.
“Symbolic of her whole life, she lived her life the way she wanted to live it — on her terms — and she died that same way,” Salyer said.
His brother Bruce agreed.
“She told me, ‘I’m ready. When the Lord comes in here, I’m ready. Please don’t stop the process,’” Bruce said.
At 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, the 98-year-old McLaughlin died at home surrounded by family and held by her son Salyer, who said he comforted her with old stories until the end.
Two weeks after her death, Bruce took one of his daughters, Hannah McLaughlin, to his parents’ former home in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, to show her the legacy her grandmother left behind.
The current homeowner recognized him and welcomed the two into the house so they could reflect on the life and work of the family’s matriarch.
“She reinvented herself so many times,” Bruce said, “and became a wonderful influence to all of us with her exuberant personality, her laugh, her joy of life and her willingness to share art in her latter years and not just keep it to herself.”
What a wonderful gift right now to read about such a remarkable person!
