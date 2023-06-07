HFRHS-Braddock-Heights-Tosh-Collection.jpg

If you’ve ever seen the movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” you’re at least passingly familiar with the history of electric trolleys as the once-dominate form of urban transportation in the United States. You’re probably less familiar with the pivotal role electric railway systems played in the development of rural areas, especially Frederick and Washington counties.

“The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway, for the local area, was a great influence and a necessary part of growing our region into the communities we have today,” said Reuben Moss, president of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Historical Society.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription