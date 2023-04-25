When I started planning my rebooted theater column early this year, I didn’t think I would write about children’s ballet. I enjoy Tchaikovsky, but his pieces, especially The Nutcracker, have been dance school staples for so long that I couldn’t imagine having anything new to say about one of those annual rite-of-passage performances. It would be like using a religion column to write about this year’s First Communion class.

Then the Loudoun School of Ballet in Leesburg, Virginia, invited me to their rehearsal of an original production set to premier at the Weinberg Center this weekend. It had nothing to do with Tchaikovsky, and my interest was officially piqued.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription