When I started planning my rebooted theater column early this year, I didn’t think I would write about children’s ballet. I enjoy Tchaikovsky, but his pieces, especially The Nutcracker, have been dance school staples for so long that I couldn’t imagine having anything new to say about one of those annual rite-of-passage performances. It would be like using a religion column to write about this year’s First Communion class.
Then the Loudoun School of Ballet in Leesburg, Virginia, invited me to their rehearsal of an original production set to premier at the Weinberg Center this weekend. It had nothing to do with Tchaikovsky, and my interest was officially piqued.
Ingeniously calibrated to modern tastes and attention spans, “The Wizard” is inspired by the “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” book and performed to parts of the John Williams 2001 film score. It breathes new life into both pre-professional ballet and the pop-fiction trope of childhood wizardry.
“The people who are really hardcore Harry Potter fans will appreciate it,” said Emily Maroni, the school’s ballet mistress and the show’s creator. “It still has that general idea of Harry Potter without being Harry Potter.”
From the new show’s opening moments, it’s clear that the haunting, whimsical music John Williams composed for a magical setting is a natural fit with the fluid motions of ballet. The elegantly controlled movement of arms and legs could almost belong to a classic production like the Nutcracker, but as the young girl with budding magical powers uncovers the wizardry world, classical ballet gives way to something new.
A kind of chaotic magical energy takes over the stage. In a relatively short time span, dancers from the company’s full age range (9 to 20) transform into swarming owls, bustling wizard villagers and grumpy goblins. The flowing Williams score cedes ground to a swinging jazz number as our heroine with the glasses and lightning scar takes on charms class.
We see the three main leads interact with each other playfully. They are as much focused on the warmth of their friendship as they are on their elaborate footwork. I couldn’t help but feel the girls’ actual friendship coming through in their dance.
In fact, in all the scenes I witnessed, it felt like the cast was using the show’s fictitious wizardry world to express their own feelings about the magical nature of their real-life chosen artform.
When the ballerinas get to the Weinberg Center, this whirlwind production will unfold against a backdrop of immersive set pieces and special effects designed to feel like real magic.
Maroni said these elements, combined with the show’s short 100-minute runtime, are part of their company’s attempt to make ballet accessible to all-comers, not only connoisseurs who notice the artform's minute details.
“'The Wizard' is something that is just different. It’s not anything that’s been done anywhere before,” said Cherie Maroni, the company’s executive director and Emily Maroni’s mother. “We really look at our demographic and what attracts people to ballet. Whether they’re an entrepreneur of ballet, a dancer, or just new to the arts, it’s something that a lot of people can relate to.”
What I find impressive was that this vision for a new type of ballet production wasn’t born of mere artistic experimentation but from necessity. After muddling their way through the COVID-19 pandemic by filming small outdoor performances made available online, the company emerged on the other side to find themselves short of about 40 dancers, with a large chunk of that number falling in the 11- to 13-year-old age group.
“Some of the kids who were in middle school were not able to have that discipline of being in class all the time and that opportunity to perform,” Emily Maroni said. “I think they lost a lot of that love for [ballet] and found different outlets to fuel their creativity.”
Realizing she couldn’t run a traditional capstone production like “Swan Lake” with only 60 ballerinas, Emily Maroni wanted to replace the grandeur of a large cast with improved production values, but that meant reaching beyond their usual venues in Loudoun County.
“We came into the hardship of how are we going to put this on at a high school?” she said. “It’s going to have a lot of special effects to it.”
With no professional performing arts stage in Loudoun County, the company turned to the Weinberg Center in Frederick, and all the pieces fell into place. An army of volunteers emerged to help them with everything from set construction to show running.
What had been a disaster for the entire live entertainment community has been transformed into a strength, providing ballet with a much-needed self-reinvention that will keep it relevant to modern audiences.
“I feel like we’re coming back stronger,” Cherie Maroni said. “People are ready for the arts to be back.”
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.