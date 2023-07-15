BOOKS-WALLACE

"Twentieth-Century Man: The Wild Life of Peter Beard."

 Ecco

One of the most striking photographs taken by Peter Beard, which he titled "I'll Write Whenever I Can," was taken at Lake Turkana in northern Kenya in 1965. A self-portrait, it shows Beard prone in the dirt as he scribbles intently in a weathered journal, and as his legs are being swallowed by an enormous Nile crocodile. Beard, as handsome as a movie star, seems unbothered by this dire situation.

What is going on here? Who is this man? And why, a small voice nags at me, is my life not as interesting as this? Beard was once described by writer Bob Colacello as "half Tarzan, half Byron." Before his death in 2020, at 82, he was famous for his supermodel lovers and drug-fueled nights at Manhattan nightclubs. He was infamous, too, for an almost suicidal recklessness.

 

