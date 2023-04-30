tv-shakur-97cbd666-e04e-11ed-bb5e-c2cfb55d68f6.jpg

Tupac Shakur during the filming of his “Changes” music video.

 FX

She was a powerful, revolutionary voice for the people, a voice the government tried to silence. In the pre-dawn hours of April 2, 1969, Afeni Shakur, who would become the mother of the hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur, was arrested with 20 other members of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense in Harlem. The group was falsely accused of conspiring to bomb buildings in New York.

Afeni Shakur, who was only 22 years old at the time and a leader in the Black Power movement, was sent to the New York Women's House of Detention, a women's prison in Manhattan. It was there, in January 1970, that she wrote a prophetic letter about the conditions of Black people in America and their fight for justice.

