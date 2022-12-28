With all the anticipation for the new year reaching its apex at midnight on New Year’s Eve, waking up to the first day of January can feel a little anticlimactic. What is there to do the morning after but get out of the house and avoid the mess taunting us from the night before?
Like many others, I like to start the year with a walk in the woods. Any nature walk can be restorative, of course, but a hike on the first day of the year? Now, there’s a nice trick to give the mind a quick sense of accomplishment, gratifying the ambitious energy we want to pretend we’ll maintain throughout the next 364 days on the calendar.
Last December, my family and I had just moved across the country to Frederick. We made it through Christmas well enough, despite missing the family we left in the West. Suddenly, the upcoming new year in a strange new place was staring us down like a storm on the horizon. We needed to escape somewhere familiar, to a place that held the comfort of personal meaning to assuage our worries and ground our concerns. A mere two family fights later, with collective buy-in secured (threatened?), we were in the van driving west through a drizzly New Year’s morning. We were headed to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
Harpers Ferry is one of our favorite places. In fact, proximity to the national historic park played a big factor into why we wanted to relocate here. It’s true! I proposed to my wife in Harpers Ferry, just at the top of the hill looking down on the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. Nevermind that we were sitting in a cemetery, it was a view Thomas Jefferson described as “one of the most stupendous scenes in Nature.”
Jefferson visited Harpers Ferry in the fall of 1783. He sat on a perch since-named Jefferson Rock that you can hike to along what is now the Appalachian Trail and took in the scene. “You cross the Patowmac above the junction,” he would later write, “pass along its side through the base of the mountain for three miles, the terrible precipice hanging in fragments over you, and within about 20 miles reach Frederictown and the fine country around that. This scene is worth a voyage across the Atlantic.”
Luckily, we only had the 20 miles from “Frederictown” to drive, and no oceanic journey to navigate, but the promised view still checks out and rather lends itself to this feeling of Jefferson’s fawning hyperbole.
If you’re familiar with Harpers Ferry, as I’m sure many of you are, you might think we set about hiking the classic Maryland Heights trail. It’s the hike most people take to experience the iconic postcard view looking back on the town below. But considering our own family’s limitations, we wanted an adventure, not a disaster. With a young child, a two-and-a-half-hour steep hike was not in the cards.
Instead, we wink and say we did a New Year’s hike on the Appalachian Trail. Although in Harpers Ferry it’s more a technicality since the trail winds its way through most of town and meandering about can rather easily be dressed up as hiking the AT. Look at us! So accomplished. I can already see next year’s Christmas Card: “Dear family, in 2023 we enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail…” Still, we ascended the famed stone staircase (part of the AT), we crossed the bridge over the Potomac (also the AT), where the train follows the tracks into the mountain tunnel with an old billboard for Mennen’s Borated Talcum Toilet Powder, still visible, stamped into the rock above. Then another staircase (still the AT!) down to Maryland, where we moseyed for a while up and down the locks along the old C&O Canal towpath (which doubles in this stretch as — you guessed it — the AT). It’s on this side, the Maryland side, where you can continue up the towpath to find the trailhead for the Maryland Heights hike, but the takeaway here is that there’s no wrong direction to go at Harpers Ferry. Almost all of it is the AT, and it’s all a “hike” if you want it to be.
In spite of your best efforts to simply accomplish the thing you set out to do, you may find yourself surprised and equally arrested by the natural beauty around Harpers Ferry. To borrow again from Jefferson’s observations taken from his volume Notes on the State of Virginia, “It is as placid and delightful as that is wild and tremendous. For the mountains being cloven asunder, she presents to your eye, through the cleft, a small catch of smooth blue horizon, at an infinite distance in that plain country, inviting you, as it were, from the riot and tumult roaring around to pass through the breach and participate in the calm below. Here the eye ultimately composes itself; and that way, too, the road happens actually to lead.”
As our luck would have it, Jan. 1, 2022, wasn’t bitter cold, nor windy. Even the rain took a short recess during the largest part of our in-town walkabout. It was the fog that stole the show. A close-enough-to-touch sky full of foreboding, low-hanging clouds enveloped us like a spooky, weighted blanket. These are the conditions that make any adventure come alive with a sense of eeriness and contemplation. Pure magic.
And it was that fog that conjured the rabbit from the magician’s hat, that moment when adventure finds its meaning, and that change in energy made all of us want to linger for as long as we possibly could. Somehow, this foreboding and moody New Year’s Day imparted a broody sort of existential determinism of the self. It made it seem like we could keep our grisly attitudes born of time and circumstance, and use them to buckle down, to face the new year whatever it had in store. May it do its worst. Jefferson was right, my eye did compose itself in Harpers Ferry. And looking to the year ahead, I can see, indeed, where the road happens to actually lead: 20 miles to Frederictown; 20 miles home.
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
