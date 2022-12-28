IMG_8697 copy.jpg

With all the anticipation for the new year reaching its apex at midnight on New Year’s Eve, waking up to the first day of January can feel a little anticlimactic. What is there to do the morning after but get out of the house and avoid the mess taunting us from the night before?

Like many others, I like to start the year with a walk in the woods. Any nature walk can be restorative, of course, but a hike on the first day of the year? Now, there’s a nice trick to give the mind a quick sense of accomplishment, gratifying the ambitious energy we want to pretend we’ll maintain throughout the next 364 days on the calendar.

