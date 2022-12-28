R.E.M._collage.jpg

Well, so this is the new year. Almost, at least. Either way, each time the human race counts to 365 and then resets for another 365 (unless there’s a leap year, of course), we all get a little nostalgic. What have we done? Where are we now? And what do we hope to do next?

Those feelings tend to dominate a lot of the discourse around the New Year holiday. And then … well, and then everyone drinks too much champagne, a nasty hangover sets in on Jan. 1, and the new year starts right where the last one left off. “I’ll get to those resolutions,” you think. “I just need to sleep until my head doesn’t hurt first.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription