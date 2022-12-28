Well, so this is the new year. Almost, at least. Either way, each time the human race counts to 365 and then resets for another 365 (unless there’s a leap year, of course), we all get a little nostalgic. What have we done? Where are we now? And what do we hope to do next?
Those feelings tend to dominate a lot of the discourse around the New Year holiday. And then … well, and then everyone drinks too much champagne, a nasty hangover sets in on Jan. 1, and the new year starts right where the last one left off. “I’ll get to those resolutions,” you think. “I just need to sleep until my head doesn’t hurt first.”
And so behold a New Year’s playlist: 10 songs that you might not necessarily want to jam to on New Year’s Eve with a group of people but that mark this age-old tradition that’s typically defined by nostalgia and hope in one way or another. Considering how this list comes from me, yes, count on most of these having a sad undertone. Even so, nothing says, “Next year will be better, I promise,” more than a college rock-quartet insisting the world is about to end. So, cheers, friends. And here’s to 12 more months — for better and for worse.
“Auld Lang Syne” (traditional): The OG New Year’s Eve song. Go to the World Wide Internet and things like Google and Yahoo will inexplicably tell you to listen to the Mariah Carey version, but the truth is that you could do so much better by listening to … well, pretty much any other version ever made. The track’s history, heritage and prominence for as long as New Year’s Eve has been a thing makes this pretty much the only NYE song that matters. Grab a loved one. Make a toast. Shed a tear. Salute.
“The New Year” (Death Cab for Cutie): If you’re of a certain age and a very specific temperament, this might just be the only song you go to when you think of New Year’s songs. “So, this is the new year/ And I don’t feel any different,” Ben Gibbard sings in his “I told you I invented emo!” voice, and for all of us sad saps, it’s at least slightly comforting to know someone else is probably more likely to cry than they are to laugh on a night like this. Still, considering how so many people lean on this tune once Dec. 31 comes around, I’ll go ahead and say this might be one of the more skippable tracks on this list.
“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)” (R.E.M.): The whole Y2K thing spooked people out (more on that in a second), but the truth is, as the clock turns to a new year each Jan. 1, there’s a tiny bit of “wait, what if the world just blows up right now” in all of us. Oh, just me? Fine. Either way, you can start off any year the right way if you manage to get through all the words in the verses without messing anything up.
“Still Crazy After All These Years” (Paul Simon): It’s just so tender. And if you check out any live version, once that saxophone solo hits, it’s like a thousand New Years coming together for the ultimate goodbye to what once was — all while basking in the glow of an earned reunion. The people Simon creates here are worn, and the story he weaves is heavy. A precise metaphor for any new year, no matter the era.
“1999” (Prince): And speaking of Y2K, remember when the world was supposed to end? That was fun. Somewhat obviously, it didn’t. But it did give Prince a resurgence in pop culture for a hot minute 20-some years ago, and that’s always a good thing. Plus, let’s be fair. This is a party song through and through. If you really insist on dancing and/or feeling good, this should do the trick.
“Party For One” (Carly Rae Jepson): Because who among us hasn’t spent at least one New Year’s Eve attending a party for one?
“New Year’s Day” (U2): From the “Oh, yeah, I forgot U2 has this song, too” department comes a song from the days when those guys were young and music videos in the snow felt natural. It’s a love song, but even the cheesiest of tunes in the U2 oeuvre can’t help but get political. Still, you can’t have a song called “New Year’s Day” and not include it in a playlist dedicated to New Year’s stuff. Speaking of which …
“New Year’s Day” (Taylor Swift): I’ll leave the debate on who wrote the better “New Year’s Day” up to you, but I will say that at least Tay-Tay’s appears to have something to do with New Year’s Eve/Day in a direct way. A decidedly more somber song, it’s a story of projecting reluctance toward the end, all the while leaving hope for the future (the “hold on to the memories” and “don’t be a stranger” lines prove as much). Swift loves her imagery and “I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day” is a line that accomplishes that goal in spades.
“Champagne & Wine” (Etta James): From the final studio album the queen Ms. Etta James ever made, this 2011 track follows the template that some of her iconic peers took in their later years — maybe they can’t sing as well as they once could, but I’d be damned if they don’t have as much charisma as they’ve ever exuded behind a microphone. It’s a longing song, it’s a reflective song, and it’s delivered with as much power as the “I’d Rather Go Blind” singer has ever offered. Plus, come on: You know you’ll be having some champagne and wine at about midnight Dec. 31 … right?
“Holiday In Spain” (Counting Crows): “Well, Happy New Year’s, baby, we can probably fix it if we clean it up all day,” singer Adam Duritz asserts toward the end of this early-era Counting Crows track. “Or we could simply pack our bags and catch a plane to Barcelona ‘cause this city’s a drag,” he concludes, and each time I hear it, I think of all the disasters New Year’s Day can bring after a particularly eventful New Year’s Eve. It’s a sad song, but hell if it doesn’t make you feel like it’s midnight pretty much any time, all the time.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
