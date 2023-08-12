books-appelfeld-2be8687a-1b58-11ee-be41-a036f4b098ec.jpg

"Poland, a Green Land" by Aharon Appelfeld

Aharon Appelfeld, who died in 2018 at age 85, was one of the greatest and most revered Israeli writers of his generation, widely read in many translations. Yet when he arrived in Palestine in 1946 as a 13-year-old Holocaust survivor, he was a boy without a language. To be precise, he was a boy with many languages hidden so deep within him that he appeared to be mute. Born in 1932 in Bukovina (then part of Romania), his mother tongue was an elegant German, which he spoke to his assimilated middle-class Jewish parents. From his religious grandparents who lived in a village in Carpathian Ruthenia he heard Yiddish, and he also knew Ukrainian, Ruthenian and Romanian. The war began after just one year of his school education, when he was 7. In the first days of the war, his mother was murdered. With his father and all other Jews of Czernowitz — their cosmopolitan town, a great center of culture — he was forced into a ghetto. From there, holding his father’s hand, he marched for weeks to a camp, watching many die. “Yet somehow I refused to see my own death as resembling theirs in any way,” he writes in his memoir, “The Story of a Life” (2004). At 10, he managed to escape from the camp. He survived the war alone in forests and peasant dwellings in Ukraine, passing for a non-Jewish boy. When the war ended, Appelfeld, along with many other orphaned child survivors, found his way to a displaced persons camp in Italy, and from there as a child refugee to British Mandate Palestine, the future Jewish state.

Acquiring Hebrew, the language of his new home, was a slow and painstaking process for Appelfeld. He felt that it was forcing him to erase his past, to forget his roots, to destroy all traces of connection he felt to his murdered mother. It was like losing his home all over again. But he was also very drawn to it, and over many years he immersed himself in reading and studying Hebrew literature and poetry, along with Yiddish and religious texts.

