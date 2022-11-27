It’s the classic holiday tale of redemption like you’ve never seen it before. Actor Jimi Kinstle presents “A One-Man Christmas Carol” at the Carroll Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 3.
In one hour, Kinstle will embody 18 characters as he tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his visits from three spirits on Christmas Eve.
This unique performance is inspired by the storytelling tours “A Christmas Carol” author Charles Dickens did in his later years. Dickens presented staged one-man readings of his novels around London, reading and acting out the story for audiences with nothing more than the text, a letter opener, a chair and a small table.
Kinstle takes on the role of Dickens as he regales audiences with the classic tale in an energetic and emotional one-man show.
Kinstle was the artistic director for Baltimore Shakespeare Festival from 2000 through 2008. He has been seen on stage at Rep Stage, Everyman Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage and The Round House Theatre. A graduate of Towson University, Kinstle had acted or directed over 60 local productions. He last served as artistic director for Pumpkin Theatre from 2009 through 2014.
At BSF, Kinstle commissioned local playwright Kimberley Lynne to write a one-man Christmas Carol incorporating aspects of Dickens’ life called “A Dickens of a Carol.” It played two seasons at BSF to critical acclaim (Baltimore City Paper named it Best Holiday Production) and was mounted again at Rep Stage in Howard County. It has since gone through various iterations.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets can be purchased at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
