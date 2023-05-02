Middletown is getting ready to shine under a prestigious spotlight.
The Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, now in its 86th year, has chosen the historic Frederick County community as one of its host locations featured in this year’s showcase of the Free State’s most pristine examples of historical architecture.
The Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, established in 1937, has a mission “to preserve and to support the restoration of architecturally and historically significant properties throughout the state of Maryland,” and the day-long event on May 6 will see visitors from near and far taking part in the beloved tradition of touring architectural gems and historically significant landmarks not often open to the public.
“For Middletown, this is a big deal,” said Becky Axilbund, executive director of Main Street Middletown, the organization charged with promoting the town to visitors. “Generally, the MHGP chooses counties [instead of towns], and the last time they hosted a tour in Frederick County, it was over 20 years ago, if not more,” she added.
BUILDING A HISTORY
With a storied history that stretches across three centuries, Middletown will not only showcase some of its prized architectural beauties from each significant era, but the backdrop of Middletown Valley provides a picturesque setting, said to have been described by a young George Washington as one of the most beautiful places he’d ever laid eyes on.
In its own citation of Middletown, MHGP notes that “today, stately homes, expansive views of the valley, and enduring community spirit convert many a traveler into residents.” And it’s among those stately homes that non-residential structures, which have long served to foster that community spirit, have also been selected as part of the official tour.
Of course there’s the dramatically prominent church at 107 W. Main St., with its lily-white facade and steeple towering above the street that is the first eye-catching landmark to visitors entering Middletown. Built by the Zion Lutheran congregation in 1859, this Greek Revival structure, complete with stately Ionic columns, was used shortly after its construction as a hospital during the Civil War. Not to miss is its blossoming Reflection Garden as well.
Other communal buildings include the Stonebraker and Harbaugh Shafer Building, the grand Memorial Hall and the Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, each with its own intricate and detailed histories, most of which tie in to either the Revolutionary War or Civil War and the soldiers or generals who occupied them.
But these buildings don’t tell their own stories. Emphasizing structural icons as part of the town’s cultural tapestry is the intentional work of Axilbund and her team.
“As one of our strategic goals to build up Middletown’s heritage tourism lure, we have focused consistent attention on its architecture,” Axilbund noted. “Within the town’s three-mile stretch along the National Road, we have examples of almost every major architectural style.” Among them are the Federal Style, Queen Anne and Gothic Revival, just to name a few.
“We selected properties that express Middletown’s personality” writes the MGHP selection committee, “the quirky outbuilding now turned to a Visitor’s Center, an early 20th century doctor’s suite and operating table, commercial buildings converted to single family homes and vice versa, two churches whose congregations are the foundations of the Middletown community, and much more.”
DOWN IN THE VALLEY
All of the properties range from the late 1700s to the early 1900s, including that 1906 surgical sanitarium of Dr. Lamar. Long before then, however, the verdant valley was long an agricultural powerhouse. And with those literal roots, the in-town gardens on the tour become themselves indicative of the cultural heritage within the space they exist — little windows into the bounty that has long fed all of those who call the Middletown Valley home.
And about that visitor center? Well, it’s not quite finished. “Proceeds from the tour will help us continue the rehabilitation of two circa 1870s Carpenter Gothic commercial structures, which will become the Middletown Welcome Center and Main Street headquarters,” according to Axilbund.
Perhaps the true stroke of good fortune is that when the age of modernity brought with it the interstate system, this time the road didn’t go right through town. It skirted the edges of the valley instead, thankfully leaving what MGHP describes as “a remarkably high degree of historical integrity” for the town and its architectural wonders.
The May 6 event, then, becomes a culmination of heritage and luck, intentional preservation and splendid natural beauty. For the visitor, it’s an opportunity to indulge a little curiosity or awaken a sense of wonder about the kinds of buildings — and the stories they house — that give an area its own unique charm. For Middletown, at least according to MHGP, it’s worth making a pilgrimage to witness it — or just a short drive down the old National Road.
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.